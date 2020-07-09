Samsung India Launches Aluminium Edition of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G; All Smartwatches to Now be Made in India

Samsung India, the country’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition, adding to Samsung’s diverse 4G smartwatch range. Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition is Samsung’s first smartwatch to be made in India and with its launch, Samsung now has the largest and most diverse 4G watch portfolio in the country. Samsung’s 4G smartwatch range now comprises 9 distinct colour finishes, 3 sizes (42mm, 44mm and 46mm) and two unique design templates – elegant classic of the Watch 4G and modern minimalistic of the Watch Active2. Samsung now has the widest 4G watch portfolio, with options for a large variety of consumers. Galaxy Watch Active2 Aluminium edition is meant to complement the needs of ‘on the go’ consumers, enabling them to keep a track of their fitness goals and stay connected with the world, even without their phone at hand.

“The Aluminium edition of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is our most affordable 4G watch now. It’s also the first smartwatch to be made in India. With Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of ‘Make for India’ program,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Perfect Design with Simplicity

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G in aluminium brings 4G connectivity to Samsung’s fastest-selling watch variant till date. Ever since its launch, Galaxy Watch Active2 series design has wowed consumers with its minimalistic lines. The Watch Active2 4G Aluminium case features a sport band in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black and Pink Gold variants, providing a variety of choices to meet the users need and style. The Super AMOLED Display covers the screen edge to edge and comes with a touch bezel, giving consumers Samsung’s signature rotating UI experience while navigating through apps on the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G. Each watch can be customized with standard watch straps and a massive library of watch faces from the app store.

Insightful Healthy Life

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G has you covered no matter how you define health and fitness. It enables you to stay healthy in your daily life as well as tackle advanced workouts with real-time feedback and insightful result analysis. The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes with 39 workout trackers built-in with many of them focusing on indoor workouts. With the emerging importance of home-fitness, users can access a comprehensive library of indoor goal-based, video-guided programmes available on the Samsung Health platform that syncs and records stats from the Watch for each workout on the calendar. Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes with improved sleep analysis and stress algorithms, ensuring that you keep stress levels in check for long-term health. Even here the user can take it up a notch with access to a huge collection of meditation programmes for sleep, relaxation or focus through an integration with the popular sleep and meditation app – ‘Calm’.

Cool Mate for Daily Life

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes with e-SIM connectivity helping you stay connected for calls, messages and notifications freely from the watch itself without having to keep your phone around. Users can access Social Media apps with just the tap of a finger, even while they are away from their smartphone. The new watch makes it even easier to stay in the groove through Samsung’s partnership with Spotify. It allows users to easily browse through their music and podcasts on Spotify and enjoy an uninterrupted listening experience. Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is supported by the country’s leading telecom operators – Airtel and Jio. Set-up and pair your smartwatch with your smartphone and be a part of the connected world

Integral Part of the Galaxy Ecosystem

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G brings the best of Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem to your smartwatch. The Galaxy Ecosystem is designed for power users who want to do it all, on the go. Once connected to your phone, Galaxy Watch Active2 4G allows users to easily take photos, start recording a video, preview video clips, switch between front and rear lenses, set a timer and then check the final photo or video — all from the wrist. Users can also charge their Galaxy Watch Active2 4G in an easy and intuitive way using Wireless PowerShare on their Galaxy smartphones.

Price and offers

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition will come in three unique finishes – Cloud Silver, Aqua Black and Pink Gold. It is priced at INR 28,490 and will be available starting July 11 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Consumers buying Galaxy Watch Active2 4G can avail 10% cashback and 6 months no-cost EMI offers till July 31, 2020.

Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum Color Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, Pink Gold Dimensions & Weight 44.0 x 44.0 x 10.9 mm, 30g Display 1.4″ 360×360 (34.5mm)super AMOLED with Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ Battery 340mAh OS Tizen Memory 1.5GB RAM + 4GB Internal Memory Network & Connectivity Embedded SIM with 4G LTE BT v5.0, WiFi: 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC GPS & Glonass Sensor Accelerometer,Barometer,Gyro Sensor,HR Sensor,Light Sensor Durability 5ATM + IP68 & MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Samsung Galaxy, Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM