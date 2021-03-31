Samsung India Launches 5G Variant of Galaxy S20 FE with Snapdragon 865; Buy Now for Special Introductory Offers

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today launched the 5G variant of Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in India, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. With the launch of Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung aims to bring the power of 5G to the most loved flagship and enable consumers with the best of choices in the affordable premium segment.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Our consumers gave us an outstanding response for Galaxy S20FE LTE version launched in Q4’20. Building on its success, we bring to Galaxy fans, Galaxy S20 FE 5G with the power of Snapdragon Processor and 5G. In addition to superlative performance, Galaxy S20 FE 5G brings all flagship innovations at an accessible price point. The launch is a testimony of our consistent efforts to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Flagship Fundamentals

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 4500mAh battery that lasts all day. It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G ensures end-to-end hardware and software security with enhanced Knox Security. It is IP68 certified which makes it dust and water resistant. Galaxy S20 FE 5G has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support.

Pro-Grade Triple Rear Camera

Capturing moments through pictures or videos to express yourself becomes more exciting with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G’s flagship camera. The triple rear camera features powerful 30X Space Zoom that lets you get close to your subject to capture the shot. The Single Take feature allows you to capture up to 14 different formats of photos and videos in a single click. It features a rear camera of 12(UW)+12(W)+8(Tele) and selfie camera of 32MP, F2.2, 4K video, and 60fps.

Switch between the front and the rear camera, on a real time basis for creative video shoot. Galaxy S20 FE 5G features large image sensors including AI multi-frame processing. With Night Mode, you can take clearer images, even in low light.

Premium Design

In line with your personal style and choice, Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes in three of the most loved colours to suit consumers’ attitudes, looks and personalities. Available in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint and Cloud Lavender, Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a premium textured haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges.

Immersive Display

Enjoy an immersive viewing experience with the 6.5-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display on Galaxy S20 FE 5G. A super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch report rate ensure fluid scrolling and seamless gaming on Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Price and Availability

Galaxy S20FE 5G is available at a special introductory price of INR 47999 starting March 31, 2021 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading retail outlets.

MOP INR 55999 Instant Cashback INR 8000 Effective Price INR 47999

Specifications

Model Galaxy S20 FE 5G Display 6.5″ sAMOLED 120Hz Water and Dust Resistance IP68 Rear Camera 12(UW)+12(W)+8(Tele) Front Camera 32MP, F2.2 Processor Snapdragon 865 Battery 4500mAh 25W Fast Charging Storage 8GB+128GB Wireless charging Wireless Charging 2.0 Others Knox Security, Samsung Wireless Dex, Link to Windows Samsung Pay

