Samsung India Fully Committed to the Country’s United Resolve Against Covid-19

Samsung is committed to work together with the people of India in this hour of difficulty. Over the last few days, our teams have engaged round-the-clock with various governments, local authorities, and healthcare professionals to prepare a broad and meaningful strategy to win this battle together. We have already implemented some of the tasks, and will roll out more over the next few days and weeks.

As a first step, Samsung has begun supporting local authorities in the states in their preventive drive to combat the spread of the epidemic by providing thousands of Preventive Masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals.

The PPE kit is an essential preventive healthcare utility and each kit includes: Surgeon Gown, Face Mask, Gloves, Preventive Eye wear, Hood Cap and Shoe Cover.

In addition, Samsung will also be providing a large number of Infra-red Thermometers and Public Addressal systems that can be used by the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities. Along with these, Air Purifiers that are vital to improve the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided.

Samsung is also supporting local police in providing cooked food packets to local communities around its manufacturing facility.

While we take these first steps, we continue to engage with the Government and local administrations to assess how we can further contribute during these times, to make our efforts effective and meaningful.

At Samsung, the health and well-being of our colleagues, partners, their families, and the community, is a top priority. All Samsung India employees across sales, marketing and R&D functions are working from home.

Samsung has a large partner network in India. We are in regular touch with our partners, and we will work with them to safeguard their business interests.

In these trying times, our commitment to serving our consumers remains intact. Given the current situation, we had to suspend operations at our service centers and customer call centers. We are full of hope that our Service Vans will soon be back in action, covering the diverse terrain of India and reaching your doorstep.

Until then, we urge consumers to connect with us through our online Live Chat feature (https://bit.ly/2wPfyRl ) for any product queries or email us ( (https://www.samsung.com/in/support/email/). Consumers can track their repairs at: https://www.samsung.com/in/support/your-service/track-repair/

We would like to end with a salute to all professionals working tirelessly on the frontline of this battle.