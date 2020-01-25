Samsung India Employees Join Hands to Restore Aravalis

Samsung India reaffirmed its commitment to preservation of environment with a cleanliness drive organized at Aravali Biodiversity Park in Gurugram. The drive was organised in collaboration with IAmGurgaon, an NGO that works towards restoring Gurugram’s green habitat.

“We have been launching such drives across the country and have seen massive participation from our regional offices as well. As a responsible corporate, we believe in preserving the environment for future generations. Electronic waste collection, plastic waste management or such cleanliness drives are all steps taken towards preservation and protection of the environment,” said Sameer Wadhawan, Head of Human Resources at Samsung India.

Over 100 employees participated in this Care for Clean India drive. Armed with cleaning gloves and garbage bags, the group took it upon themselves to rid the park of non-biodegradable waste.

“I am happy that we got the opportunity to participate in this noble activity. At Samsung, we believe in co-prosperity and giving back to the community,” said Jeon Woosung, Customer Satisfaction Team.

In the past, the company has organized tree plantation drives, plastic waste management campaigns across the country that have seen huge participation from employees. Samsung has been pro-actively taking measures to motivate its employees to become more environment conscious through such initiatives.