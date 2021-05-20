Samsung India Donates Medical Kits, Oxygen Concentrators and Oxygen Cylinders to Help Karnataka Fight Against COVID-19

Samsung India has donated 14,000 Medical Kits, 24 Oxygen Concentrators and 150 Oxygen Cylinders to Karnataka, supporting its fight against the current surge of Covid-19.

As part of this support, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), the largest R&D centre of Samsung outside Korea, has collaborated with Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Trust (SRST) for donating Medical Kits to Government of Karnataka. These medical kits are prescribed by the Government of Karnataka and will be used by Covid patients in home isolation.

SRI-B has donated 14 Oxygen Concentrators to charitable hospitals working towards Covid-19 relief. These Oxygen Concentrators, which have been flown in from South Korea, will be used by patients from weaker sections of the society. Another 10 Oxygen Concentrators were handed over to the Government of Karnataka.

In addition to the aid for Karnataka, Samsung had earlier pledged USD 5 million (INR 37 crores) to India’s fight against Covid-19, providing donations to central and state governments, and boosting the healthcare sector with essential medical equipment for hospitals including 100 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,000 Oxygen Cylinders and one million LDS syringes.

At Samsung, employee health, safety and well-being is of utmost priority. As part of its people’s initiative, Samsung has also announced it will cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India.

SRI-B has extended end-to-end Covid care to its employees, providing tele-consultation with doctors, RT-PCR tests, home packages with remote medical care, food and medical kit for people staying alone, paid time off for recovery, ambulance on call, Covid Care Centre for isolation and hospitalization, if required.

