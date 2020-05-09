Samsung India Contributes INR 2 crore to Tamil Nadu in Fight Against Covid-19

Samsung India today contributed INR 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority to support the state’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Company also handed over grocery packets to the authorities for distribution amongst thousands of distressed migrant and non-regular workers in the districts of Kanchipuram and Cuddalore.

The state’s Disaster Management Authority will be utilizing the funds to procure Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits, ventilators and medical consumables, creation of quarantine, isolation facilities and public healthcare infrastructure; and towards supplying ration to migrant labour and the homeless in the state of Tamil Nadu.

In addition, the grocery packets that were handed over today will help thousands of migrant and non-regular workers in Kanchipuram and Cuddalore districts to manage their daily requirements for approximately two weeks.

Samsung has earmarked INR 20 crore to support the Central government as well as state governments in their fight against the pandemic. It has recently contributed of INR 15 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

Thiru MC Sampath, Minister for Industries, Tamil Nadu said: “Tamil Nadu government welcomes the contribution from Samsung India in our fight against this pandemic. This will go a long way in fulfilling that vision and strengthen our bonds with the Company which has a large manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur.”

“Corporates have an important role in supporting governments and community during crises such as the one we are facing right now. In Tamil Nadu, while we continue to support the community around our manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur, we also engaged with local authorities to understand how Samsung can contribute meaningfully. Our contribution to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority is a part of that commitment,” said Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.

In addition, Samsung employees across India are putting together their personal contribution. The Company will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM Cares Fund in the coming weeks.

These new measures come on the back of Samsung’s support to local administrations and communities, providing hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic. So far Samsung has provided thousands of Preventive Masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals. PPE kits are an essential preventive healthcare utility and each kit includes: Surgeon Gown, Face Mask, Gloves, Preventive Eye wear, Hood Cap and Shoe Cover.

Over the last few weeks, as part of its citizenship program Samsung Smart Healthcare, Samsung has hastened deliveries of Digital X-ray and Ultrasound machines to government hospitals. The most recent deliveries of the equipment have been to hospitals in Noida, Rajkot and Pune that have been designated as Covid-19 facilities. The Samsung Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines will aid in quick diagnostics.

Samsung salutes all professionals working tirelessly on the frontline of this battle.