Sunday , June 20 2021
Home / HEADLINES / Samsung India Brings Cheer to its Partners with a Special Message on Father's Day

Caricatures of Samsung Partners

 

Samsung India is celebrating Father’s Day today with its partners across the country, honoring fatherhood and paternal bond by giving them a big salute on this day.

 

Happy Father’s Day Cakes for our partners

 

Samsung Partners celebrating Father’s Day with their families

 

We made sure our partners who’re also fathers feel very special today. Here is a little message we sent with a Father’s Day cake and a handmade caricature to bring cheer to them.

 

Dear Partner,

If we could write a story, it would be the greatest ever told.
We could write about our dads and salutations to the dad in you.

They taught us,
what a shoulder is to lean,
A hand to hold.
They taught us,
How to live a life with respect and pride.
For they have a heart of gold.

Happy Father’s Day 2021.

 

Samsung Partners celebrating Father’s Day with their families and colleagues

