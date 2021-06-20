Samsung India Brings Cheer to its Partners with a Special Message on Father’s Day

Samsung India is celebrating Father’s Day today with its partners across the country, honoring fatherhood and paternal bond by giving them a big salute on this day.

We made sure our partners who’re also fathers feel very special today. Here is a little message we sent with a Father’s Day cake and a handmade caricature to bring cheer to them.

Dear Partner,

If we could write a story, it would be the greatest ever told.

We could write about our dads and salutations to the dad in you.

They taught us,

what a shoulder is to lean,

A hand to hold.

They taught us,

How to live a life with respect and pride.

For they have a heart of gold.

Happy Father’s Day 2021.

Please share this news







