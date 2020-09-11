Samsung India Announces Pre-booking for Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, the Smartphone that Changes the Shape of the Future

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced that it will open pre-booking for the next generation of its category-defining foldable device – Galaxy Z Fold2 5G – at 12 pm on September 14.

An engineering marvel, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, comes with a stunning and bold design that transforms mobile experiences. With a larger Cover Screen and massive Main Screen, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G combines solid design and expert craftsmanship with intuitive new features for a unique mobile experience that offers the versatility that everyday life demands.

Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung SWA, said, “At Samsung, we believe in pushing the boundaries of innovation. India has shown its love for new technology by making our previous foldable smartphones a huge success. With the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, we are taking another bold step towards the future, creating newer, more intuitive experiences for our consumers. With enhancements across hardware and user experience, we are unfolding a new era of possibilities for the mobile device.”

New Refined Design

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G pairs bold design with advanced engineering.

Immersive Content Experiences: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G’s 6.2-inch Infinity-O Cover Screen provides maximum usability for checking emails and watching your favorite content without needing to unfold your device every time. When unfolded, the massive 7.6-inch Main Screen, with minimized bezels and notch-less Front Camera, immerses you with a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay. To complete the experience, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with the best dynamic sound available on a Galaxy device to date, with enhanced stereo effect and clearer sound provided by high-dynamic dual speakers.

Solid Design and Expert Craftsmanship: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is re-engineered with a sleek, unified design that delivers a smooth, high-end feel. Samsung Ultra Thin Glass is now on the Main Screen, providing a more premium and refined feel for the display. Its design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge, which fits seamlessly into the device body with the CAM mechanism and enables free standing capabilities that power all new Flex mode experiences. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G also employs sweeper technology within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Hideaway Hinge features revolutionary slim cutting technology, modified fiber composition and adjusted fiber density.

Capture and View Exactly How You Want

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G pairs Flex mode with App Continuity to provide expanded usability, crossing the boundary between the Cover and Main Screen. This flexibility enables you to create or view content that is curated to your exact preferences, from folded to unfolded.

A Device that is as Flexible and Productive as you are: With Flex mode, it’s now easier than ever to capture content and review in real time. With Capture View Mode, now you won’t have to leave the Camera app. Clearly see the photo or video you just took or review up to five of your most recent captures on the bottom half of the Main Screen, and the preview of your next shot will be on the top half. Or take your creativity one step further with Auto framing. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G can record hands-free video and keep the subject in focus even when it moves.

Features to Support Your Creativity: Using the Main and Cover Screen at the same time with Dual Preview, both parties can see what’s being captured. What’s more, thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G’s flexibility, take a high-quality selfie with the rear cameras with the Cover Screen acting as the viewfinder.

Flagship Camera Features: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G’s camera also offers flagship-level camera quality and control. With Pro Video mode, Single Take, Bright Night and Night Mode, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G helps you capture the moment in stunning quality.

Maximize Every Moment

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G aligns next generation mobile productivity with advanced multitasking capabilities thanks to new intuitive ways to interact. Get the most out of your day by tailoring Galaxy Z Fold2 5G’s tablet-sized Main Screen to fit in with your working style.

Seamless Multitasking: Use advanced Multi-Active Window to control your screen layout with more ease and flexibility. Experience more productivity now that you can open multiple files from the same app at the same time and view them side by side. With an improved Multi-Window Tray, you can open multiple apps at once with the integration of App Pair and the Edge Panel to enjoy added convenience. With drag and drop, you can simply drag text, images and documents from one app to another for instant transfer. Or quickly screen capture in one app and transfer the captured image into another seamlessly with Split Screen Capture.

Optimized App Interactions to Support Your Flow: Choose the most optimized UI on the Main Screen to suit your needs. Quickly and easily switch layouts between a large screen layout or traditional phone layout in the Settings.

Optimized App Display: Maximize every moment in your daily life and upgrade the viewing experience of your favorite apps, including Gmail, YouTube and Spotify. Use the Main Screen with Office apps in Microsoft 365 to mimic the tablet experience.

Enhanced Productivity

With the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, users can access ultra-fast speeds in 5G environment. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with 4500mAh all-day Battery and Super Fast Charging. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G also offers Samsung DeX wireless connection for clutter free work productivity, while UWB (Ultra Wide Band) technology is integrated into the device making it quick and easy to share files, photos or videos with Nearby Share.

Price and pre-book offers

Consumers in India can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold2 5G on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores starting September 14. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours and is priced at INR 149999. Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will get attractive offers –

No-cost EMI for 12 months at Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com

You Tube Premium free for 4 months

Microsoft office 365 available at a discount of 22%