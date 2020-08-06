Samsung India Announces Pre-Booking for Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra 5G – the Ultimate Smartphones for Work & Play; Book Now for Irresistible Offers

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today opened pre-bookings for its flagship Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G – the ultimate smartphones for work and play.

The Galaxy Note20 series works like a computer and lets you game like a pro, making it a productive powerhouse. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximize their time for work and play.

“In India, we have a huge base of Note loyalists, who upgrade their Galaxy Note year after year because it offers what no other smartphone does – ultimate power and productivity. Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G take power and productivity to the next level and, help consumers maximize work and play while they stay connected. This year, we are also launching Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, our first 5G smartphone in India,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Power to Work

Samsung’s latest Note series transforms the way you work – empowering you to do more anytime from anywhere – with the help of the new S Pen and Samsung Notes features.

Advanced S Pen : A favourite among Note loyalists and multi-taskers, the Galaxy Note20 series’ enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience. The S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 series has more lifelike precision that gives you more accuracy and responsiveness. The S Pen’s five new Anywhere Actions makes touchless navigation of your device – like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot – as simple as a flick of the wrist. More Flexible and Useful Samsung Notes App Experience: To help you capture, edit and share your ideas, Samsung Notes app features auto-save and syncing capabilities. Samsung Notes easily straightens your messy handwriting into legible penmanship. Giving feedback is also easier now that you can annotate and highlight PDFs in Samsung Notes app. Now, you can also directly convert text from Samsung Notes app into PPTs. Record audio as you jot down notes, and just tap a word in your notes to go to that moment in the recording. And keep it all organized with a new folder management that makes everything easier to find.



Work Smarter Across Devices: Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ app with Link to Windows integration now enables you to easily access your mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC without disrupting your flow. It’s simple and convenient to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and make and receive calls all from your Windows 10 PC. Add your favourite mobile apps to your Taskbar or Start menu so you won’t have to search your phone for your favorite social networking apps or Gallery.

Master Multitasking with Advanced Samsung DeX: For the first time with Samsung DeX, wirelessly connect the Galaxy Note20 series to a Smart TV when you need a bigger screen. Manage two screens simultaneously so you can text with your friends on the Galaxy Note20 series while watching a video in a Smart TV.

Power to Play

Fully immerse yourself in the most powerful mobile gaming experience Samsung has ever engineered into a smartphone, so you can game like a pro from your couch, backyard, or wherever the day may take you.

Turn your phone into the Ultimate Gaming package : Flagship level processor (7nm), game booster and responsive 120Hz display puts gaming to a whole new level.

: Flagship level processor (7nm), game booster and responsive 120Hz display puts gaming to a whole new level. Adaptive 120Hz Display: For the first time in the Note series, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G offers a vivid and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, which adapts refresh rates whether it’s reading, watching video or gaming, leading to longer play time. This delivers buttery smooth experience on our best screen yet, which automatically adjusts to the content you are viewing to optimize battery life.

For the first time in the Note series, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G offers a vivid and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, which adapts refresh rates whether it’s reading, watching video or gaming, leading to longer play time. This delivers buttery smooth experience on our best screen yet, which automatically adjusts to the content you are viewing to optimize battery life. In Game benefits like never before: Samsung India is also announcing exciting benefits on two popular games—Asphalt 9 and Forza Street—for gaming enthusiasts in India. Consumers downloading the Asphalt 9 and Forza Street in India will get special benefits worth approx. INR 5000 as part of the special pre-booking offer with Galaxy Note series.

The Galaxy Note20 series packs pro-grade tools to capture stunning photos and create cinematic-style videos and offers advanced multitasking experiences.

Cinematic-Style Filmmaking in the Palm of Your Hand: With 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording, the Galaxy Note20 series’ 8K camera now gives you access to ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience. Use powerful Pro Video mode with pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, zoom speed control, and 120 fps video at FHD for cinematic-style videos. You can also control audio sources on the Galaxy Note20 series, adjusting gain and selecting between onboard mics or external sources, so the sound you want comes through clearly.

Galaxy Legacy of Power and Performance

Both Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G introduce new Mystic colours—soft neutral tones that transcend changing trends with a brand new, textured haze effect that cuts down on fingerprints and smudges. Galaxy Note20 will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colours and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colours.

Galaxy Note Ultra comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7, which is the toughest-ever glass on a smartphone.

Sporting an all-day intelligent battery and Super Fast Charging capabilities, you can get more than 50% charge in just 30 minutes. Both Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G support eSIM by Airtel and Jio. The service is coming soon on Vodafone.

Price and Pre-Book Offers

The Galaxy Note20 is priced at INR 77999, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will be available for INR 104999 in India.

Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G starting today on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth INR 7000, while those pre-booking Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will get benefits worth INR 10000. These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

Additionally, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to INR 6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 and up to INR 9000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of INR 5000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.

This brings the overall benefit to INR 19000, which gives customers the best chance to pre-book and buy now.