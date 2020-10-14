Samsung India Announces Mega Offers on Wide Range of Smartphones & Home Appliances on Samsung.com, Your Best Shopping Destination This Festive Season

Samsung, India’s biggest consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today announced mega discounts and exciting cashback offers on a wide range of Samsung products for consumers shopping online from Samsung’s Online Store – Samsung.com – this festive season. Consumers shopping from Samsung.com will also enjoy 2-3 day superfast delivery of Samsung products to their doorsteps across 16000 PIN codes in the country.

“This festive season, the Samsung.com online store is going to be the go-to destination for all Samsung products. Consumers can expect to find discounts as much as 60% and cashback offers of up to 12.5% on select products, but an exciting offer on every product for sure. And we are geared to serve 99% of the PIN codes across India with deliveries for mobile phones, tablets and wearables,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

On shopping from Samsung.com, consumers can get up to 40% discount on select Galaxy smartphones such as Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S20+. Samsung is also offering up to 60% off on select accessories such as wireless chargers and JBL speakers. Consumers can enjoy up to 45% discount on a range of TV and Home Appliances such as The Frame television, Spacemax Family Hub French Door refrigerator and front-load Ecobubble with Hygiene Steam washing machine.

Samsung has also tied up with leading banks – HDFC, ICICI Bank and SBI – so that consumers shopping online from Samsung.com can enjoy up to 12.5% cashback on their purchase this festive season.

Products Consumer Offer Highlight models Mobiles Up to 40% off Galaxy S20+ Accessories & wearables Up to 60% off Wireless Chargers, JBL speakers TV & Home appliances Up to 45% off The Frame, Spacemax Family Hub French Door, Front Load Ecobubble with Hygiene Steam Bank cashback Up to 12.5% cashback with leading banks Across models

The discounts and offers are valid for a limited period, from October 15 to November 16. Samsung.com is a one-stop destination for consumers looking to buy Samsung products, including the recently launched Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy S20FE, Galaxy F41 and Galaxy M31Prime.

In addition to the exciting discount and cashback offers, consumers can also benefit from every purchase using the below offers.

Samsung 20K Advantage

Samsung Shop App users get an opportunity to unlock 10 shopping vouchers up to INR 20000 by registering on the Samsung Shop App. There is one voucher for each of the following categories – Smartphones, Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Microwaves, Tablets, Smartwatches, True Wireless Audio, Accessories & Harman/JBL products. Each voucher gives a consumer up to INR 2000 shopping benefit, depending on category and transaction value of the product and is valid for 365 days. During this festive season, customers get 50% more benefit with 10 vouchers up to INR 30000.

Samsung Referral Advantage

Using this unique Referral Program, Samsung customers (referrer) can help their friends and family get exciting rewards (up to 8% off) on purchase of a range of premium smartphones, tablets and wearables through Samsung.com. The referrer (Samsung customers recommending the purchase) will also receive benefits in the form of Samsung.com vouchers up to INR 4500 for successful transactions completed by their friends. Samsung Referral Program is applicable to over 21 devices, which include smartphones, tablets and wearables. During this festive season, the referrer also stands a chance to win additional products for successful referrals.

Samsung Student Advantage

This student-specific Storefront on Samsung.com enables the student community to get easy access to a special catalogue of products consisting of a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearable and accessories. The products listed in the catalogue will be available at a special price and come with value added services such as complimentary insurance, easy exchange and convenient EMI options. During the festive season there is an additional assured gift with every purchase above INR 10000 along with daily, weekly and a bumper prize. Students can access the online Storefront through their official college email id or through validation by an authorized student credentials verification agency.