Samsung India Announces Launch of Galaxy Watch4 Series with Holistic Wellness Features and Galaxy Buds2 with Premium Sound Quality

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Buds2 in India. Galaxy Watch4 series will start a new a new era of smartwatch innovation to drive holistic health and wellness. With a comfortable fit, Galaxy Buds2 is designed to be worn all day, and provides premium sound-quality for immersive audio. The pre-booking for Galaxy Watch4 Series and Galaxy Buds2 will start from August 30, 2021

“With the introduction of Galaxy Watch4 series, Samsung aims to revolutionize the smartwatch industry. Galaxy Watch4 series comes with the first-ever body composition capability, which lets users take complete ownership of their health. The Wear OS and our collaboration with Google give users access to a plethora of useful apps. At a time when health and wellness are of primary concern all over the world, the latest Galaxy Watch4 Series offers users holistic features on their wrist at all times. Galaxy Buds2 provides the best audio experience with enhanced Active Noise Cancellation and offers comfortable fit for all-day use,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy Watch4 Series

Galaxy Watch4 Series is an example of elegance and intelligence. With a premium round design and top-notch health tracking, higher resolution display and enhanced Wear OS co-created with Google, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic come with groundbreaking features.

Watch That Knows You Best

Galaxy Watch4 Series comes with powerful health and wellness tracking features that lets you monitor body functions even when you are asleep. The new and advanced sensors allow users to track body composition, sleep pattern, blood oxygen level and pulse among others, making it a perfect companion.

First-Ever Body Composition

The all-new body composition measurement tool allows users to calculate their body composition and give them deeper understanding of general health and fitness. Users can easily check body composition from their wrist with just two fingers and get the result in about 15 seconds. The result captures 2400 data points and is 98% accurate compared to the conventional techniques.

Advanced Sleep Management

Galaxy Watch4 Series offers in-depth sleep pattern analysis where the user’s compatible smartphone can detect the sound of snores while the smartwatch measures the blood oxygen level when asleep. Together with advanced Sleep Scores, users can learn more about sleep patterns to get better rest and understand quality of sleep.

Wear OS Powered by Samsung and Google’s Experience

Galaxy Watch4 Series is the first generation of smartwatches to feature Wear OS, powered by Samsung and built by Samsung and Google. The collaboration lets users experience an array of Google apps and Galaxy services from their wrist, including Google Maps, YouTube Music among others. The new platform also includes support for leading third-party apps for enhanced and seamless user experience.

Sleek and Intelligent

Galaxy Watch4 Series is a fashion statement that offers a design that is recognizable at a glance. The elegant and iconic round watch dial design with a suite of straps will match every outfit and mood, making it the ultimate fashionable choice. Customizable and attractive watch faces, animation effects and layouts will certainly be a delight for all consumers.

Galaxy Buds2 with Enhanced ANC

Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet, Galaxy Buds2 come with iconic curved shape and are designed for comfortable fit made to be worn all day. Galaxy Buds2 provide premium sound quality for immersive audio experience. Galaxy Buds2 are equipped with advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology (ANC) that blocks out unwanted ambient noise. They can also be adjusted to let you hear the sound around you with reduced latency. The dynamic two-way speaker delivers clear, rich and well-balanced sound. The three-mic system works on the machine learning to offer crystal clear sound quality.

Pricing and Variants

Variant Dial Connectivity Price (INR) Colours Available Watch4 40 MM BT 23999 Pink Gold ,Black & Silver 40 MM LTE 28999 44 MM BT 26999 Black, Green & Silver 44 MM LTE 31999 Watch4 Classic 42 MM BT 31999 Black & Silver 42 MM LTE 36999 46 MM BT 34999 46 MM LTE 39999

Galaxy Buds2 will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender and priced at INR 11999.

Introductory Offers

Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 on Samsung.com and across leading online and offline retail stores starting August 30, 2021. The sale will commence from September 10, 2021. On pre-booking Galaxy Watch4 Series, consumers will be eligible for e-voucher worth INR 6000. On pre-booking Galaxy Buds2, consumers will be eligible for e-voucher worth INR 3000. There are also exciting cashback offers worth INR 3000 on pre-booking Galaxy Watch4 Series and INR 1200 on pre-booking Galaxy Buds2 across all leading banks.

