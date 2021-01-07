Samsung India Announces its First Smartphone of 2021; Launches Power-Packed Galaxy M02s in Sub 10K Segment

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today launched the ‘Max Up’ Galaxy M02s under its widely popular Galaxy M Series. After the success of Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s in 2020, Samsung is looking to further cement its position in the sub-10K segment in India with some of the biggest upgrades in its product offering this year.

The ‘Max Up’ Galaxy M02s is priced below INR 10000 and is packed with a range of Samsung’s first ever features for the digital-first consumers in this price segment.

“As part of our commitment to Digital India, Samsung is creating pioneering and affordable technology to cater to new and evolving consumer behaviours. Whether it is online education, gaming, entertainment on demand or virtual connectivity, the Galaxy M02s is designed to Max Up every experience. The device offers a bigger 6.5-inch screen, a non-stop 5000mAh battery, and a powerful Qualcomm processor with 4GB RAM, all under INR 10000 for the first time,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobiles Business, Samsung India.

‘Max Up’ Entertainment

Galaxy M02s comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display for immersive viewing, content streaming, video calls and attending online courses. The large HD+ screen is a delight for binge watchers to enjoy their favourite content on the go. Galaxy M02s allows you to ‘Max Up’ your storage experience with memory expandable up to 1TB.

‘Max Up’ Gaming

Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and comes with up to 4GB RAM that ensures enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming. The top-of-the-line specs in this segment, make it flaunt worthy and performance oriented.

‘Max Up’ Battery

Galaxy M02s is Samsung’s first sub-10K smartphone with 5000mAh battery and a triple rear camera. The massive battery comes with 15W fast charging that lets you conquer day and night without having to worry about frequent charging. The rear camera setup has a 13MP main camera, 2MP refined macro lens and a dedicated 2MP depth camera for detailed pictures. The 5MP front camera comes with Selfie Focus and Live Beauty feature to elevate the camera experience to a whole new level.

Availability and Pricing

Galaxy M02s is priced at INR 8999 for 3GB+32GB variant and INR 9999 for 4GB+64GB variant. Galaxy M02s will be available in three colours – Black, Blue and Red flaunting a haze and matt textured body. Galaxy M02s will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retail stores

Specifications Sheet

MAX UP SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.5’’ Big Screen (20:9), Infinity V Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

Memory Option – 4GB/64GB & 3GB/32GB, expandable up to 1TB Battery 5000mAh battery, 15W Fast charging Camera Triple Rear Camera

13MP+2MP (Macro)+2MP (Depth) and 5MP (Selfie) Design Black, Blue and Red Colors in Haze and Matt effect design Price & Availability 3GB/32GB: INR 8999 & 4GB/64GB: INR 9999

Available on Amazon, Samsung E-Store & All Key Retail Outlets

