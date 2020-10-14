Samsung India Announces Galaxy M31 Prime Edition with Amazon

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy M31 Prime, a special edition smartphone jointly developed with Amazon.in for consumers this festive season. Galaxy M31 Prime comes seamlessly integrated with some of the most popular Amazon ecosystem apps to provide a differentiated user experience to consumers. Furthermore, Galaxy M31 Prime edition comes bundled with a complementary 3-month Prime membership for users to get unlimited free fast delivery, millions of hours of Prime Video content, Ad-free music streaming and hosts of Prime benefits.

Commenting on the launch, Samsung India’s Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, said that “Galaxy M31 has been a consistent best-seller on Amazon as our young millennial and Gen Z consumers loved its monster features. For Galaxy M31 Prime, we worked closely with Amazon to add new features that enrich user experiences. Galaxy M31 Prime is a great example of Samsung’s technology prowess and Amazon’s suite of prime offerings designed to give consumers best of entertainment and shopping experiences. With Galaxy M31 Prime, consumers will get a truly Mega Entertainer smartphone this festive season.”

Noor Patel, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said, “With the new Galaxy M31 Prime, customers will see an enviable blend of technology and seamless integration with Amazon ecosystem apps. Customers can enjoy a complete range of Amazon Prime offerings including the best of entertainment, music, reading and shopping experience conveniently. This special edition smartphone is a testimony of our strong partnership with Samsung and is an effort towards providing our customers cutting edge innovation across products, services and ecosystem benefits this Great Indian Festival.”

Galaxy M31 Prime with Amazon app suite integrated

With Galaxy M31 Prime, you get the most popular Amazon ecosystem apps on your smartphone for an enriching and seamless user experience.

Galaxy M31 Prime consumers get the ‘Always On’ Amazon shopping app, which can be accessed by swiping right on the home screen. Users can therefore access crores of products on Amazon.in with a swipe.

Explore endless interests : Galaxy M31 Prime consumers get updates on new shows / movies, trending music, new trending products & deals, popular books, etc. right on their lock screen.

Stay connected with the world of Amazon : Galaxy M31 Prime users also get a pre-installed dedicated folder, containing some of the most popular Amazon ecosystem apps such as Amazon Shopping, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Kindle and Audible.

Galaxy M31 Prime – Mega Entertainer with sAMOLED Display, 64MP Camera, 6000mAh Battery

Galaxy M31 Prime comes with Samsung’s signature super AMOLED display that produces stunning and vivid colors. With Galaxy M31 Prime, you get a 6.4” Infinity U sAMOLED display that is a delight for binge watchers.

Galaxy M31 Prime houses a 64MP quad-camera setup to capture stunning pictures. With the powerful 8MP Ultra-Wide camera, you get 123-degree field of view to capture the world as you see it. The dedicated 5MP Macro Lens can take close-up shots of objects that you love, while the 5MP depth lens takes amazing portrait shots with live focus. With Galaxy M31 Prime, you can take record 4K videos and shoot in hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. In addition, it has a dedicated night mode for great low light photography. The 32MP front camera also supports 4k video recording and slow-mo selfies.

Galaxy M31 Prime comes with long-lasting 6000mAh battery and an in-box Type C 15W fast charger. Galaxy M31 Prime allows you to enjoy your favorite content and games, web-surf and multi-task by offering uninterrupted video play back up to 26 hours.

Galaxy M31 Prime is powered by Samsung’s intelligent Exynos 9611 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. Galaxy M31 Prime will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s new One UI 2.1 for a smooth, lag-free experience.

Colors, Memory Variants and Availability

Galaxy M31 Prime edition comes in 3 color variants: Ocean Blue, Space Black and the all new Iceberg Blue.

Galaxy M31 Prime will be priced at INR 16499. There would be a special offer on October 16th only for INR 1000 Apay Cashback on all prepaid payments, for Amazon Prime members only.

In addition, Amazon.in customers will get additional 10% instant cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards during Amazon Great Indian Festival. The Great Indian Festival starts on October 17, 2020. Amazon Prime members will get early access starting October 16, 2020.

Galaxy M31 Prime edition will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores.

Specification sheet

Display Super Amoled Display 16.21 cm (6.4”) FHD+ Infinity U RAM/ROM 6+128GB Camera 64MP Quad Camera Rear: 64+8+5+5MP Front: 32MP Processor Exynos 9611 Upto 2.3GHz Octa Core Battery 6000mAh (with 15W in-box charger) Colors Ocean Blue Space Black Iceberg Blue