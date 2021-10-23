Samsung India and National Geographic Traveller India Capture Wildlife of Kashmir using Flagship Camera of Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung, India’s most trusted brand, teamed up with National Geographic Traveller India to #UncoverTheEpic. Filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer, Eshika Fyzee travelled to the stunning Kashmir valley to capture the elusive wildlife species. With best-in-class camera features of the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G like Space Zoom, Eshika clicked stunning shots of the Himalayan Black Bear capturing details from far away.

“At Samsung, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our consumers and provide them with innovations that enable them to do more. We are excited to unveil another exciting chapter of #UncoverTheEpic featuring Himalayan species in their natural habitat. Together with National Geographic Traveller India, we aim to showcase the capabilities of pro-grade 108MP lens of Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G that can transform the way we shoot and capture visuals,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Eshika’s journey exploring the Himalayan species in their natural habitat can be viewed on both Samsung India and National Geographic Traveller India’s social media channels starting today:



As part of this campaign, National Geographic Explorer and Wildlife filmmaker Eshika Fyzee set off on an adventure across the Kashmir valley and the stunning Himalayan Mountains. Eshika explored the valley to capture the Himalayan Black Bear along with other species. Using the incredible camera capabilities of the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, she captured the magnificent species while spreading the message that one does not always need heavy telephoto lens or bulky camera equipment to document wildlife and natural history.

“I knew I was setting myself up for a huge challenge when I decided to capture an animal like the elusive Himalayan black bear on a smartphone. These are extremely shy animals and seeing the animal in itself – let alone photographing one – is a huge task in a vast terrain like the Himalayas. I was blown away by Space Zoom feature on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, because I could keep a distance and still get crisp shots of the black bear all by using a smartphone that fits in my pocket,” said Eshika Fyzee, National Geographic Explorer and Filmmaker.

Best-in-Class Camera Experience

With the most advanced pro-grade camera system, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G users can capture stunning, studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings. 100x Space Zoom is powered by Samsung’s first-ever Dual-tele lens system, both equipped with Dual Pixel to capture clear shots even when you are far from the action. The combination of anti-shake technology, 10x optical zoom and both laser and dual-pixel autofocus enables the cameras to produce results that rival those of high-end DSLRs. With 8K Video, users can capture the entire moment in stunning quality and turn their best candid moments into high-resolution stills with 8K Video Snap. The enhanced 108MP pro-grade camera of Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G enables users to express and connect in a host of new ways.

