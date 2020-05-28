Samsung Health Now Available as a Comprehensive In-Home Fitness and Wellness Platform on 2020 Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics announced today that its Samsung Health platform is now available on 2020 Samsung Smart TV models. Designed to revolutionize the concept of at-home workouts, Samsung Health is a user-centric wellness platform that goes beyond fitness. It is a companion that syncs across various digital devices – smartphones, wearables and now Samsung Smart TVs. With Samsung Health, users will be able to enjoy free premium classes, start new wellness routines and even get the whole household moving with family challenges and more – all from the comfort of home.

“The whole intention of Samsung Health is to motivate our consumers to live healthier lives by meeting them wherever they are, across Samsung platforms,” said Won-Jin Lee, Executive Vice President of Service Business at Samsung Electronics. “We knew that to do this, we needed to develop a user-centric and immersive platform that offered a variety of in-home fitness and wellness options. Given the current climate, we hope that the launch of Samsung Health makes it easier for our consumers to prioritize their physical and mental wellbeing on a daily basis.”

Wellness Your Way

Samsung Health enables consumers to customize their own health journeys by connecting them to premium content, a personalized performance dashboard, goal-based challenges, and intelligent features that keep them motivated and focused on achieving their wellness goals – both at home and on-the-go.

Personal custom features of Samsung Health include:

Personalized Profiles : Consumers can create individual accounts for themselves as well as for family members. Each account receives personalized workout recommendations based on preferences.

Dashboard : Users can connect to Samsung wearables and accompanying mobile app to see their personal stats flow through into one centralized place. They can keep track of the daily stats synced from all devices, analyze progress, and achieve desired goals.

Content Browse: Samsung Health on TV provides a content-forward experience that allows users to access and consume fitness and wellness content from leading industry partners on the biggest screens available. Everyone has an option to choose from a diverse range of workouts provided by Samsung Health partners, whether in need of a daily meditation or a HIIT workout.

Routines : Samsung Health helps keep the day energized with individual routines. After consumers set a routine and when the TV is on, it will give a reminder to play personal fitness or mindfulness content according to the schedule. Whether indulging in a morning workout or finishing the day with an evening relaxation session, the routines ensure that every workout plan is carried out easily.

Challenges: Samsung Challenges also adds cheer and fun to the activities. Users can commit to a personal goal or invite family members to participate in a shared goal. Ranging from workouts to meditation goals, users can enhance motivation and performance throughout the journey to a healthier lifestyle.

Home Is Where the Health Is

Samsung Health also provides fitness and mindfulness content to create a comprehensive workout routine from the comfort and privacy of home. Consumers can browse a range of modalities including yoga, mindfulness, strength training, stretching, barre, pilates, dance, cardio and more.

The immersive app experience provides content-first discovery and personalized recommendations across meditation and fitness routines from premium brands that users know and trust – including Calm, obé fitness, barre3, Echelon, Fitplan, and Jillian Michaels Fitness. Only on Samsung Smart TVs can users enjoy select free content from all partners for the first year including more than 5,000 hours of free, in-home content and upwards of 250 instructive videos that vary in terms of exercise level and discipline. Following the launch of Samsung Health, the partner ecosystem will continue to expand, so that consumers are always able to discover something new or find content that suits their specific fitness needs.

Select Free Premium Content From the Best Fitness and Wellness Brands

Free mental fitness content including Meditation, Sleep Stories, and Music, in addition to the brand’s popular 10-minute daily meditation offering, the Daily Calm.

Free fitness and training content including six “plans” and 50 classes, access to five trainers with high quality audio and video tips, progress tracking, and in-app community features.

Interactive daily workouts and paid premium customized exercises for all fitness levels including an exclusive 28-day workout plan curated for Samsung TV owners.

20 free trial classes including boutique cycling and rowing classes, strength training, boxing, yoga, pilates and more.

20 free classes for Samsung Smart TV users including Strength, Sculpt, Circuit, Dance, HIIT, Dance-HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, Barre, Bounce, Boxing, prenatal and holiday/event themed classes – refreshed every 2 weeks.

50 pieces of free content to take care of the body and mind including full body workouts, strength & conditioning, mindfulness, cardio and more.4

Samsung Health redefines at-home fitness by delivering additional utility right from Smart TVs and across other devices. It combines convenience, quality and analytics to create an all-in-one fitness system for every member of the family, with customized recommendations and suggested challenges. Between lively Zumba classes, invigorating HIIT workouts and calming sleep stories, there is an option designed to fit every consumer’s needs, goals and preferences.

For more information on Samsung Health, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/us/samsung-health/TV.