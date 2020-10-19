Samsung Good Vibes Wins 'The Innovation of the Year' Award at BEMA 2020 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Samsung’s Good Vibes, an app that enables people suffering from Usher syndrome to communicate effortlessly, has won ‘The Innovation of the Year’ award at the Brand Equity Marketing Awards 2020. The award recognizes meaningful innovations that touch and transform the lives of the people. Good Vibes exactly does that.

Launched last year, the Good Vibes app has been built with the aim to help deafblind have seamless two-way communication with their caregivers and loved ones via their smartphones.

Moon Goo Chin, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India, said “Good Vibes is a testimony to what all of us at Samsung believe in. Innovations should transform people’s lives. With Good Vibes, we have touched many lives. At Samsung, this is the kind of stuff that motivates us. It is our way of giving back to the community. This recognition will inspire all of us at Samsung, and hopefully many others, to create innovations that make lives of people better.”

Developed entirely in India, the app uses Morse code to convert vibrations into text or voice and vice-versa and has two user interfaces (UI). While one interface has an invisible UI for deafblind, which uses vibrations, taps and gestures, the other is the standard chat interface for caregivers.

The interface allows the user to send messages using a combination of dots and dashes and receive messages as vibrations in Morse code for them to interpret easily. The standard interface lets the user to type or send voice messages to the deafblind.

The Good Vibes app continues to make a difference to the lives of people suffering from Usher syndrome and bringing a smile on their face.

