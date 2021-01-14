Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Ultimate Smartphone Experience, Designed To Be Epic In Every Way

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a flagship device that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. The S21 Ultra pulls out all the stops for those who want Samsung’s best-of-the-best with our most advanced pro-grade camera system and our brightest, most intelligent display. It takes productivity and creativity up a notch by bringing the popular S Pen experience to the Galaxy S series for the first time[1].

“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalized experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the newest chapter in the Galaxy S series’ decade-long legacy of delivering cutting-edge mobile experiences. It’s built for users who demand top-of-the-line technology to stay connected with the people and things that matter most. Galaxy S21 Ultra joins the new Galaxy S series of devices and takes every part of that S21 experience to the next level.

Incredible Innovation Housed in Head-Turning Design

Galaxy S21 series unveils a bold new style that sets it apart from other smartphones. It introduces an all-new, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic. Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and it is coated in a luxurious haze finish for an all-around sophisticated and timeless look. Galaxy S21 Ultra also has three Exclusive Samsung.com Colorways- Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown and offers improved durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus , the toughest Gorilla Glass yet.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display[2]. It is our most intelligent screen yet. For the first time, users no longer have to decide between the smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display — on S21 Ultra, you can choose both. The screen’s refresh rate adjusts to the content you’re viewing from 10Hz to 120Hz to ensure you enjoy the best image while staying power efficient to stretch your battery life even further. Compared with the Galaxy S20, S21 Ultra offers a 25% brighter[3] picture at a 1,500nits of peak brightness, the brightest on a Galaxy smartphone. With a 50% improved contrast ratio[4], it delivers crystal-clear, immersive images, even when outside. And like the Galaxy S21 and S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra has Eye Comfort Shield[5] to help reduce eye fatigue.

Samsung’s Best-in-Class Camera Experience

Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers with our most advanced pro-grade camera system, so that you can capture stunning, studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings, or shoot and edit videos with a toolbox of new AI-powered features that elevate every shot.

It has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features a upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer color data and more than three times wider dynamic range[6]. For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses, so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality. Plus, with a 12-bit RAW file option[7], you won’t miss a single detail when editing photos.

When zooming in on S21 Ultra, you don’t have to worry about sacrificing clarity. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features 100x Space Zoom which is powered by Samsung’s first-ever Dual-tele lens system – one optical 3x and one optical 10x both equipped Dual Pixel(2PD) AF – so you can capture clear shots even when you are from the action.

Galaxy S21 Ultra’s improved Bright Night sensor is Samsung’s biggest leap yet in low-light photography. With improved Night Mode, noise reduction and 12MP Nona-binning technology, you can capture challenging shots – like a dimly-lit room, or a landscape at night – quickly and with excellent quality.

Smart, Hyper-Fast Connections Across Devices

Galaxy S21 Ultra continues Samsung’s legacy of delivering trailblazing technology like Ultra-wideband (UWB) and introduces new connectivity capabilities that will transform the way you interact with your devices.

Galaxy S21 Ultra users expect the flagship smartphone experience to take creative expression and productivity to the next level. That’s why, for the first time on any S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan favorite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology[8]. From drawing to note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, now you can unlock the power of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case.

For better and faster connectivity, Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the first smartphones to support Wi-Fi 6E[9]. You will be able to enjoy more bandwidth and a faster internet connection[10], so you can stream and share content in the blink of an eye. With hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G, S21 Ultra is built to provide fast video downloading, smooth video conferencing and streaming[11].

Thanks to the Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded in Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+, you will be able to use your Galaxy S21 device to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys[12]. With the UWB-enabled Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+, you can also use AR finder to drop virtual messages that let other Galaxy smartphone users know you need help searching for a lost item[13].

And with SmartThings on Android Auto [14], you can also use your Galaxy S21 series to control smart devices in your home, from your car. By connecting your Galaxy S21 to your Android Auto compatible car, you can turn on your porch lights or even raise the temperature of your thermostat before you return home, all from your car.

And because you need uninterrupted, long-lasting connections across your entire ecosystem of connected devices, the Galaxy S21 Ultra employs Dual Bluetooth® technology that helps your connected devices like Galaxy Buds Pro[15] consume less battery with a stable connection.

Performance and Protection You Can Count On

The ground-breaking camera, display and connectivity capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra are powered by the most advanced chipset in a Galaxy device. It offers faster speed[16], advanced computing and greater energy efficiency. And when the battery gets low, Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50% charge[17] in just 30 minutes[18].

We rely on our smartphones more than ever, which is why protecting sensitive information is more important than ever. Galaxy S21 is secured by Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung’s own proprietary chipset level (SoC) security platform. By adding tamper-resistant secure memory to our secure processor, Samsung Knox Vault enables S21 to add a new layer of protection.

Galaxy S21 also introduces a new tool to protect and monitor your privacy. You can safely remove location metadata from photos before sharing. With Galaxy S21’s all-new Private Share function, you can also control who gets access to the content you send, and how long it’s available[19].

Optional Samsung Care+ Coverage

Experience total peace of mind and get the most from the new Galaxy S21 with Samsung Care+. Enjoy a personal set-up session with a Samsung Care+ Pro, 24/7 dedicated support via phone or chat, screen repairs, an extended warranty [20]and coverage for accidental damage[21]. Add Samsung Care+ at checkout on samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/[22]

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Display 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200×1440), 515ppi, HDR10+ certified

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz) Eye Comfort Shield *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s screen size is 6.8″ in the full rectangle and 6.6″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Dimensions: 75.6×165.1×8.9mm Weight: 229g(mmWave), 227g(sub6) Camera [Front camera] 40MP Phase Detection AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 0.7 µm [Rear camera] Quad camera Ultra Wide: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 120°, F2.2, 1.4µm Wide-angle: 108MP Phase Detection AF, FOV 83°, OIS, F1.8, 0.8µm Telephoto 1: 10MP Dual Pixel AF,

Optical 3x, FOV 35°,OIS, F2.4, 1.22µm Telephoto 2: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, Optical 10x, FOV 10°,OIS, F4.9, 1.22µm 100X Space Zoom Laser AF Sensor *100X Space Zoom includes 10x Optic Zoom and goes up to 100x Super Resolution Zoom. Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. AP 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor 2.9GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.8GHz +2.2GHz 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor 2.8GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz +1.8GHz *May differ by market and carrier Memory 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB / 256GB internal storage 16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage *Storage availability may differ by country, model or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format. Battery 5000mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4855mAh for Galaxy S21 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible) *WPC certified Wireless charging *Wireless PowerShare *Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter sold separately for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand,Wireless Charger Duo and Wireless Charger Trio or a decrease in charging speed. *Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S21, 21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 11 Network & Connectivity [5G]5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave [Wi-Fi 6E] [Ultra Wideband] *Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. *Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. *Ultra Wideband supported on Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra. *Wi-Fi 6E supported on S21 Ultra. Payment NFC, MST *Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password Biometric lock type: Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Face recognition Audio [Ultra high quality audio playback] UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128 *DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. [Audio playback format] MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF [Bluetooth] Dual Audio *The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output.. Scalable Codec *Available only for certain wearables made by Samsung such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds. [Recording] Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. *AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video [Video playback format] MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM [TV connection] Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30 fps) Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Water Resistance IP68 *IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

[1] S Pen sold separately.

[2] Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole.

[3] Versus S20 Ultra

[4] Versus S20 Ultra

[5] Eye Comfort Shield is ‘off’ by default, and must be turned on in Settings. SGS, the world’s leading certification company, awarded Galaxy S21 series’ display the Eye Care Certification based on its ability to drastically reduce the harmful effects of blue light. This certification can be found on www.sgs.com.

[6] Compared to Galaxy S20 Ultra

[7] Wide camera only

[8] S Pen sold separately.

[9] Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router.

[10] Versus Wi-Fi 6.

[11] 5G speeds vary and require optimal network and connection (factors include frequency, bandwidth, congestion); see carrier for availability.

[12] Compatible with select future 2022 car models.

[13] AR finder works between devices that support ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. UWB is supported in Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold2.

[14] Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

[15] Sold separately

[16] Compared to Galaxy S20

[17] Charger not included; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables; do not use any worn or damaged chargers or cables; incompatible charger or cable can cause serious injuries or damage to your device.

[18] Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

[19] Private Share works between Galaxy smartphones with Android P or later. App download required to send/receive Private Share link.

[20] An extended warranty is a service contract that covers repair beyond basic warranty. Limitations and exclusions apply. Please see terms and conditions for full coverage details.

[21] Maximum of 3 accidental damage from handling claims per 12 month period. Additional restrictions apply. Please see terms and conditions for full coverage details.

[22] Samsung Care+ coverage may vary by country, model and deductibles may apply.

