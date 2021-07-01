Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Awarded Best Smartphone at the Global Mobile Awards at Mobile World Congress 2021

Samsung Electronics is pleased to announce that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G won the Best Smartphone category at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021. The annual GLOMO Awards recognize the hardware, software and services that drive innovation across the mobile industry worldwide.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: Best Smartphone

At the awards ceremony on June 30th, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was named ‘Best Smartphone’ of the past year. The smartphone, which features a professional grade camera system and bright Intelligent Display is the go-to choice for users who want to take gorgeous, detailed photos. It is also the first device of the S Series to support the S Pen, for advanced productivity from power users. With all these features packed into a sleek contour-cut design, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G represents the very best of Samsung engineering.

The category judges said, “The best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras and more – this phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of Best Smartphones in 2021.”

Also shortlisted in this category was the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which brought fan-favorite features of the flagship Galaxy S20 to even more users, including the incredible AI-powered camera and beautiful Infinity-O 120Hz display.

“We are honored to have been recognized in such a competitive category at this year’s GLOMO awards. Samsung has a long, proud history of driving innovation, and we aim to deliver devices that meet the needs of our users now and in the future,” said Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “As the user needs continue to grow so varied and dynamic, we are committed to leading the journey in developing devices that are loved by users across the globe.”

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees of the GSMA’s GLOMO Awards 2021. You truly embody the theme of this year’s event, Connected Impact,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “Given the challenging circumstances we’ve all faced over the last 15 months, it’s more important than ever to come together to recognize the incredible innovation and ingenuity shaping our industry, as well as the positive impact this is making on the world around us.”

