Samsung Family Hub: It’s More Than a Fridge

Refrigerator is the most exciting part of a kitchen and it has the ability to elevate the look and feel of a home. True to its name, Samsung’s IoT enabled Family Hub refrigerator transforms your kitchen into a hub of spending quality family time, conversations, entertainment, meal planning and more. Setting a new standard in connected living, this refrigerator also comes with Samsung’s Curd Maestro feature that helps you make curd in the refrigerator itself.

Here are some amazing features that come with this new Curd Maestro Family Hub refrigerator:

Strengthening family connections

Family Board: With the Family board, you can share news, messages, special moments and videos on the Family Board. Simply use the home screen or a smartphone to show photos and video clips, post stickers, draw pictures, type or handwrite notes, share schedules and website links or add a music player.

Calendar: The inbuilt calendar ensures that you never miss a family event. It lets you share and check the schedules of family members at a glance. You can update entries on the fridge or from a smartphone and synchronize the schedules with Google and Microsoft 365 calendars. So you won ’ t forget important dates.

Trivia: The Trivia feature keeps your family informed and amused by the daily doses of facts and trivia. It displays a range of useful information like inspiring events and words, fascinating historical facts and the meaning of unusual words. And the question of the day will keep you all thinking!

Memo, To-do, Gallery: With this feature, enjoy a really fun and effective way to communicate with your family. Using the Memo, To-do and Gallery Apps you can share memos, task lists, instructions, activity schedules, photos and even upload and play video clips. The screen turns on when anyone is near, so they can see what you ’ ve put.

Offers unlimited entertainment even while cooking

SmartView: With the SmartView feature, watch TV programs or access online content. Using a widget you can quickly launch popular video streaming or social media Apps. The SmartView App can also display what ’ s showing on any Samsung Smart TV* and lets you view and control the millions of Apps that are available on your smartphone.

Spotify/TuneIn (Music & Radio): Many of us love listening to music while we are cooking. With the integration of Spotify and TuneIn radio, enhance your cooking pleasure and entertain people at a party. You can enjoy seamless music listening to your favourite playlists and songs using Spotify. Or stream non-stop entertainment with global radio stations, news, podcasts and comedy shows on TuneIn.

Embedded Browser: With the embedded Browser, access your favourite web services without a PC or mobile device. The browser lets you view online content, such as news, social media and much more. You can also create shortcuts on the Home Screen or save links to popular websites, such as Twitter, so you can quickly access them.

Easy meal planning

View Inside: See what ’ s in the fridge anytime, anywhere on your smartphone. Or quickly access ‘ View Inside ’ by dragging your fingers down the home screen. A View Inside internal camera shows what food you have. It also tags food expiration dates and lets you create a shopping list, food memos or reminders.

Recipes & Meal Planner: With the Recipes and Meal planner, cook food your family loves. Using artificial intelligence and food profiling, the Recipes App provides delicious recipes with simple instructions. A Weekly Meal Planner suggests meals to cook every day, based on what food you like and have in the fridge.

Shopping List: Plan meals and food purchases easily with the Shopping List App. Just add any items you want to your shopping list with a touch or voice command. Also, you can synchronize the list to your phone and check it in a store.

Connected home control

New Bixby: Make life simpler and more efficient with the New Bixby* used on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Simply tell it what you want to do and it does it, from setting alarms to suggesting recipes. It even adapts to your needs by learning your routine and preferences, so it gets more helpful over time.

Bluetooth Calls: Make or receive calls when you ’ re cooking without holding a phone. Using Bluetooth connectivity, the refrigerator can seamlessly connect to your smartphone. So, you can easily answer it or call people just using your voice.

SmartThings and Ring: Turn your home into a smarter home very easily with SmartThings. Using just your voice or a simple touch on your refrigerator ’ s home screen, you can instantly control your smart appliances and IoT devices. You can turn them on/off, adjust settings, co-ordinate activities and limit power usage.

Samsung’s innovative technology

SpaceMax Technology : Store all your food neatly and keep it fresher for longer with a huge space. SpaceMax

Curd Maestro : This is the world ’ s first Side By side Refrigerator that makes fresh curd and preserves it too. It is not only convenient but also eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions with the same consistency, every time.

Digital Inverter Technology: With Digital Inverter Technology, the refrigerator operates at greater efficiency, less noise and long-lasting performance. The Digital Inverter Compressor automatically adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand.

