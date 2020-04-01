Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products

At Samsung, the well-being of our customers is our priority. We are committed to take every step to keep you safe.

Keeping in mind the present scenario, we will be extending the standard warranty across our product portfolio till May 31, 2020. This will be valid for all products whose warranty would have expired in this lockdown period (between March 20 and April 30, 2020).

Additionally, Samsung is extending the redemption period of offers for pre-booked customers of Galaxy S20. Customers who pre-booked the Galaxy S20 can now collect and activate their smartphone till April 30, 2020 (previously March 31, 2020).

Pre-booked consumers, who purchased their S20 devices on or before March 31, will be able to redeem the Galaxy Buds+ offer by May 15, 2020.

In these challenging times, we urge you to stay home and stay safe. Feel free to connect with us online:

To chat with us: https://bit.ly/2wPfyRl

To email us: https://www.samsung.com/in/support/email/

To track your repair: https://www.samsung.com/in/support/your-service/track-repair/

Stay Apart, Stay Together