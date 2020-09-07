Samsung Expands its Range of ‘Make for India’ Curd Maestro™ Refrigerators with New Higher Capacity Models, on Popular Demand

Samsung, India’s biggest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today launched four new models of its extremely popular Curd Maestro Refrigerators in larger capacities as consumers look to upsize and buy refrigerators with higher storage capacity.

Curd Maestro , the world’s first refrigerators that can make curd, will now be available in 386 litre and 407 litre capacities, and come with Samsung’s proprietary innovations such as Convertible 5-in-1 Technology, Twin Cooling Plus , Digital Inverter Technology and Stabilizer Free Operation making them energy efficient.

The new models of Double Door Frost Free Curd Maestro Refrigerators also come with a stainless steel curd container.

The Curd Maestro range of refrigerators are part of Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ innovations, and are a result of the company’s deep understanding of Indian consumers’ needs over the years. These refrigerators address the pain points of daily curd making, and have been designed to revolutionize the conventional usage of a refrigerator, going beyond food preservation to food preparation.

Process of curd making in Curd Maestro Refrigerators is recommended by ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal.

“At Samsung, we believe in meaningful innovations that transform lives of people. Our Curd Maestro Refrigerators have got a very positive response from consumers, leading to strong growth in our market share in frost free refrigerators. We have witnessed an increasing demand for larger capacity models of our refrigerators as consumers want to stock up more and venture out less. To address the changing needs of consumers, we are introducing four new models of Curd Maestro Refrigerators and are confident that we will further strengthen our No. 1 position in the refrigerator category in India,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price, Offers & Availability

Samsung’s Curd Maestro Refrigerator models will now be available in 386 litre and 407 litre capacities, apart from the existing 244 litre, 265 litre, 314 litre and 336 litre capacities. The new models will be available in two colour variants – Refined Inox and Luxe Brown – at all retail channels and on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, starting September 10, 2020.

The four new models will be available in 2-star and 3-star rating options. The 386 litre capacity will be priced at INR 55,990 for 2-star and INR 56,990 for 3-star models while the 407 litre capacity will be priced at INR 61,990 for 2-star and 63,990 for 3-star models.

On buying Curd Maestro Refrigerators, consumers can avail limited period offers such as cashback of up to 15%, one EMI off and EMIs starting as low as INR 990.

Curd Maestro : Innovation for Everyday Home

Curd Maestro Refrigerators transcend the conventional refrigerator landscape in India beyond food storage and preservation. Curd Maestro addresses the complex, time taking, and tricky problems in curd making, which is an essential food ingredient in Indian households.

Using the Curd Maestro , one needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does the most crucial part of the job – fermentation. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too. Curd Maestro makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions. Curd Maestro enables curd preparation in 6.5 to 7.5 hours – 6.5 hours for soft curd, 7.5 hours for thick curd.

Convertible 5in1 Refrigerator

The Convertible 5in1 technology in Curd Maestro Refrigerators offers five conversion modes to take care of all your refrigeration needs – Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation and Home Alone. The conversion modes are not only the perfect solution to different storage needs but every mode also saves energy.

Twin Cooling Plus

Twin Cooling Plus Technology works as a truly independent cooling system, with separate airflows in both the fridge and freezer, preventing unpleasant smells from foods moving between the fridge and freezer. Two evaporators manage the fridge and freezer space separately to minimize temperature fluctuation and maintain a humidity level of up to 70%, leading to longer freshness and less wastage of food.

Digital Inverter Technology

Digital Inverter Technology, ensures a sturdy performance with energy efficiency and less noise. Digital Inverter Compressor comes with a 10-year warranty and is also awarded a 21-year durability certification by the Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies in Germany (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker – VDE).

Stabilizer Free Operation

This feature helps protect the refrigerator from power fluctuations (Stabilizer Free Operation range: 100 ~ 300V). Stabilizer Free Operation keeps the refrigerator working steadily and reliably. If the voltage increases too much it automatically cuts the power to prevent electrical damage.