Samsung Expands 5G Portfolio in India with Galaxy A52s 5G; Makes Powerful Innovations Accessible to Broader Audience

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A52s 5G in India, making powerful innovations accessible to a broader audience. Galaxy A52s 5G is the second 5G smartphone in Samsung’s Galaxy A Series portfolio to offer Samsung 5G guarantee, making it the ideal choice for consumers looking to #BeFutureReady. Galaxy A52s 5G comes with popular innovations like 120Hz refresh rate, Infinity-O display, 64MP quad camera with OIS, water and dust resistant IP67 rating and more.

“Continuing the philosophy of Galaxy A Series of making innovations accessible to all, we are delighted to launch the Galaxy A52s 5G in India. The stylish design is complemented with powerful Snapdragon 778G processor and best in segment features like 120Hz refresh rate display, OIS enabled camera and IP67 rating, thereby making it a perfect package for gaming, content creation and more. With Samsung 5G guarantee of 12 bands’ support and 3 years of OS upgrades, consumers can be assured that they will be among the first to experience the benefits of 5G,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Awesome Design

Galaxy A52s 5G features an awesome design that is simple yet purposeful. The matte back and haze finish along with minimal camera housing result in a premium rear design. Galaxy A52s 5G is available in three striking colours – Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Violet. Galaxy A52s 5G comes with IP67 rating making it dust and water resistant (up to 1m fresh water for 30 minutes).

Awesome Display

Galaxy A52s 5G features bright and vivid Super AMOLED Infinity-O display for an immersive visual experience. Galaxy A52s 5G sports large 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with minimized punch hole allowing you to binge on your favourite content comfortably. The best in segment 120Hz refresh rate display ensures super smooth scrolling and gaming experience. The display also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 for superior durability.

Awesome Performance

Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, offering significantly improved processing and graphics performance. The AI based Game Booster further enhances performance and the Frame Booster adds virtual images between frames to smoothen graphics thereby making Galaxy A52s 5G ideal for gaming.

You can continue doing what you love without slowing down with 4500mAh battery that will last up to two days on a single charge. There is also 25W fast charging support that charges your phone up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Awesome Camera

Galaxy A52s 5G sports quad camera with many exciting, flagship inspired features that will let consumers express their creativity unhindered. The 64MP main camera is equipped with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) that allows you to capture clear photos and videos and reduces blur due to accidental shakes. The OIS camera also allows longer shutter speed for brighter shots even in low light conditions. Night mode uses multi-frame processing for bright and crisp images. The ultra-wide 12MP camera has 123˚ field of view that lets you capture the perfect shot even on a wide horizon. The 5MP macro camera helps you capture the small and wonderful details in your close up shots. The camera applies a natural background blur to isolate your subject and make them stand out. The 5MP depth camera blurs the background and lets consumers take amazing portrait shots with bokeh effect. Galaxy A52s 5G comes with 32MP front camera to make your selfies stand out.

Galaxy A52S 5G comes with Single Take feature that captures up to 10 different photos and videos on a single click. For creative and unique content, My Filter, AR Emoji and Fun Mode allow users to customize their pictures and add some personal touch. Galaxy A52s 5G also lets you capture cinema grade videos with options like Pro Video, 4K UHD recording, 4K Video Snap and super steady videos.

Awesome 5G Guarantee

With 12 bands’ 5G support and 3 years of OS upgrades, Galaxy A52s 5G is designed for those who want to be future ready. The device will ensure that once 5G network is commercialized, users will be among the first to enjoy the benefits of 5G like super-fast speeds and ultra-low latency. Galaxy A52s 5G will allow consumers to experience hyper fast downloads and near zero lag gaming. Consumers can also stream their favourite content with virtually no buffering and also, share high-quality content.

Awesome Security

Galaxy A52s 5G is protected with Samsung’s defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox to safeguard personal information and data in real-time. The device is built from the hardware chip up, to isolate, encrypt, and secure your data. You can also move your sensitive information and files to the Secure Folder so that it is protected from unauthorized users.

More Awesomeness

Stereo sound and Dolby Atmos takes the audio experience a notch higher. With cinematic sound and 3D surround sound experience, take movie nights and gaming sessions to the next level.

Galaxy A52s 5G comes with ‘RAM Plus’ to run your apps faster and more efficiently multi-task with optimised memory expansion. The redesigned One UI 3.0 interface is designed for your convenience so you can get multiple tasks done on a single screen while also offering fun and flexible customization options for a delightful experience. Galaxy A52s 5G also supports Samsung Pay for contactless digital payments continuing Samsung’s promise of bringing meaningful innovations to consumers.

Memory Variants, Price and Availability

Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at INR 35999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 37499 for 8GB+128GB variant. Galaxy A52s 5G is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals from September 1, 2021.

As an introductory offer, consumers can avail cashback of INR 3000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions or avail an exchange bonus of INR 3000 when they upgrade their old smartphone. Consumers can also avail attractive No Cost EMI offers, with zero down payment and zero processing charges, across major banks and NBFC partners.

SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.5’’ FHD+ Infinity-O, 120Hz Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 12 bands 5G support Battery 4500mAh, 25W Fast charging Camera Rear: 64MP (main) + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP (macro) + 5MP (depth) Front: 32MP Memory 6GB + 128GB 8GB + 128GB Design Awesome Black Awesome White Awesome Violet Operating System Android 11 | One UI 3.0 Dimensions (HxWxD) 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 (mm)

