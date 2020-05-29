Samsung Exclusive Stores Get ‘Suraksha’ Certified in India to Ensure Consumer Safety

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, is excited to announce that all its Samsung Exclusive Stores have been ‘Suraksha’ certified to ensure consumer safety at a time when social distancing is the new normal. The Suraksha certification will ensure that consumers feel safe and confident when they visit Samsung Exclusive Stores to buy their favourite Galaxy smartphones. Suraksha Store is a public private initiative to ensure safe and secure environment for consumers and store employees.

“For Samsung, consumers are at the core of everything we do. We launched a massive initiative to ensure that our Exclusive Stores across the country become Suraksha certified stores. Our initiative will ensure that consumers and employees working at these Exclusive Stores feel confident about their wellbeing and safety. Samsung remains committed to stand with the people in its fight against this pandemic and limit its spread by the implementation of Suraksha measures across all Exclusive Stores,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung has taken special care to sanitize all its Samsung Exclusive Stores before opening them to consumers. Hand sanitizers have been made available at the stores, making it mandatory for Samsung Experience consultants to use them at all touch points, especially at the entry and exit doors of the stores.

To strictly adhere to government’s social distancing guidelines, Samsung Exclusive Stores is encouraging consumers to maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 meter between themselves. Samsung Experience consultants have also been trained to follow hygiene and safety advisories

Customers will be encouraged to use digital contactless payments and swiping machines will be sanitized before being given to the customer to ensure the highest standard of hygiene is maintained across our Exclusive Stores.

Only a limited number of customers will be allowed within the store at any given point to avoid crowd formation. At these Exclusive Stores, Samsung experience consultants have been instructed to greet customers with folded hands to avoid physical contact.

How it works:

Store Managers across all Samsung Exclusive Stores registered themselves at surakshastore.com for Suraksha training. After completing the training, they took an assessment test to get Suraksha certificates. All Samsung Exclusive Stores have been following the Suraksha standards to ensure the safety and wellbeing of consumers as well as employees.

Series of steps to benefit consumers:

Over the last two months, Samsung’s focus has been to adapt its business model to suit the changing needs of consumers. Samsung has taken a number of steps to enable the doorstep delivery of both products and services to ensure social distancing. Samsung has tied up with Benow to launch a new digital platform to enable customers to buy Galaxy Smartphones online from local stores. Samsung has partnered with leading social media and technology firm Facebook to train offline retailers go digital in a big way. Samsung has started the home delivery of one of its most popular services – Samsung Finance+, making it simpler for customers to buy Galaxy smartphones at easy finance at their homes.