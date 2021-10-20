Samsung Enhances Customer Service; Launches Smart Touch Call Visual Interface for Faster Solutions Through Do It Yourself Options

Samsung, India’s most trusted customer electronics brand, has launched the new ‘Smart Touch Call’ service that will reduce wait time for customers when they call Samsung’s Customer Care to resolve their queries, helping them save time as they manage their work and personal responsibilities from home.

Customers calling Samsung’s Customer Care will have the option to switch to a synchronized voice and screen interface instead of a traditional call center experience. Smart Touch Call is an intuitive service experience that captures the caller’s needs and enables them to interact with the system.

Using this digital self-service option, customers will be able to find a resolution to most of their common queries such as locating the nearest service centre from them, repair tracking, software updates, spare part pricing, warranty information, in-home service reservation, appointment booking, order status, product registration and several Do It Yourself product troubleshoots.

“The Smart Touch Call service has been intelligently designed keeping in mind the current needs of our customers, helping them save their time as they juggle between multiple personal and professional roles. At Samsung, we believe in creating innovative customer-centric solutions to meet the changing needs of our users and we are confident that this new service will reduce call wait time and provide customers quick self-service options for their queries,” said Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.

How Smart Touch Call Works

Any customer who dials in to Samsung’s Customer Care (1800-5-7267864) and opts for Smart Touch Call will get an SMS or a pop-up menu while being on call. Customers can select the self-help option or select their preferred communication mode like email support, WhatsApp support, chat support or voice support. Callers can fill out a form with their details and concerns even before getting connected with a customer service agent, for faster resolution.

With Smart Touch Call, customers can expect a lower call wait time and a faster call transfer time that is caused due to wrong menu selections.

To help customers resolve their product service issues without stepping out of their homes. Samsung has recently expanded its contactless service offerings in the country with a new pick-up and drop service for smartphone and tablet devices. Customers visiting Samsung service centers can also opt for drop-only service to get their mobile devices delivered to their home post repair. The pick-up and drop service I currently available in 46 cities and can be availed by connecting with Samsung customer service on Whatsapp number 1800 5 7267864.

In addition, customers who want to visit any of Samsung’s service centres to get their smartphones and tablets repaired can book their appointments online on www.samsung-appointment.com or through the Samsung MyGalaxy App and the Samsung Members App, for a preferred day, time and location.

Samsung also offers several digital service options to its customers, helping them resolve their issues without stepping out of their homes. Customers can opt for WhatsApp, Remote Support, Live Chat, technical assistance through the call center or access do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube.

At the service centres, apart from all hygiene measures being taken at the entry points – temperature checks and hand sanitization – service counters have been equipped with sneeze guards and queue management is in place allowing only limited customers in at one time.

Please share this news







