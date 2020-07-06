Samsung Enhances Contactless Customer Service Offerings With New WhatsApp Support

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics and smartphone brand, has started offering customer support through WhatsApp to provide prompt resolution to queries of consumers from the comfort of their homes. With this Samsung has strengthened its contactless customer service offerings in the country.

Samsung consumers have several contactless service options, helping them resolve their issues without stepping out of their homes. They can opt for Remote Support, Live Chat, technical assistance through the call center or access do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube.

Consumers can send a simple message on Samsung’s WhatsApp support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) to register for the service. On WhatsApp, they can seek technical support for any Samsung product, get information about service centre locations, status of a repair, new offers and also request for demo and installation of Samsung products they have just bought. This service is available from 9 am to 6 pm, on all days of the week.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to provide them with a customer first care experience through best in class services. WhatsApp support is another step we have taken to provide contactless service options to our consumers, especially in the current situation. We are confident that this will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them. We are hopeful our consumers will utilize the WhatsApp support service to ensure they stay home and stay safe,” said Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.

In addition to the new WhatsApp support, Samsung offers several other digital customer service options to consumers:

Remote Support: This is provided to all Samsung smartphone and Smart TV users. A Samsung call center agent can work on a consumer’s smart phone or smart TV remotely through the internet and diagnose the issue online to provide instant resolution. Over 70,000 queries are resolved through this service every month.

Live Chat: Consumers can reach out to Samsung instantly on its website samsung.com/in/support where trained agents and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Chat Bot provide instant and accurate information for any queries 24×7, without any wait time. Over the last few months, over nine thousand queries have been resolved through this feature on an average every day.

Technical Assistance through call center: Expert call center agents offer technical support over call. Consumers themselves follow the technical advice given to them and resolve the issue.

Video Tips on Samsung Website & YouTube: Consumers can find amazing product care tips and do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung website and on YouTube that provide solutions to common problems. These learning videos allow concepts and ideas to actually become a recall experience.

Samsung Members App: Samsung also has a comprehensive app called ‘Samsung Members’ with over nine million users that provides consumers with the option of live chat, placing service requests, tracking repair progress, remote support and phone diagnostics. Consumers can engage with other Samsung fans on the ‘community’ section too for self-help and product feature understanding.