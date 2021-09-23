Samsung Electronics Wins 48 Awards at IDEA 2021

Samsung Electronics today announced that it has won 48 awards at the world-renowned International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2021, including seven Silvers, three Bronzes and thirty-eight finalists.

The IDEA 2021 awards for Samsung include creative designs across multiple categories, showcasing Samsung’s excellence in consumer lifestyle design from product design to interactive and advanced concept design.

IDEA, hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), has been held annually since 1980. Widely viewed as the most influential design awards program in North America, IDEA considers design innovation, benefit to user and benefit to society as part of its criteria for selecting its awardees.

Samsung attained seven Silver awards for its cutting-edge creations including:

Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN900A), which deploys the Infinity Screen design that maximizes immersion by minimizing the bezel.

air purifier (AX9500N) with the innovative concept of letting consumers choose the purifier’s front panel design according to their lifestyle. Bespoke Cubeair purifier (AX9500N) with the innovative concept of letting consumers choose the purifier’s front panel design according to their lifestyle.

Bespoke Slim (VS6800AL),1 a vacuum cleaner, which offers a slim and customizable design that fits in a small space.

SmartThings Cooking, enabling one-stop culinary experience powered by Whisk’s Food AI.

The following received Bronze awards:

The Frame, a lifestyle TV that can be matched to any home décor and features ‘Art Mode’, which allows viewers to enjoy masterpieces from their homes.

The Premiere, a lifestyle projector designed for those who want to create a theater-like environment in their homes.

Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator, which helps consumers achieve their desired lifestyles through flexible, personalized offerings.

“The pandemic affected consumers’ lifestyles in many ways, so it is more important than ever to keep an eye on how those change and to offer meaningful experiences to consumers accordingly,” said Dontae Lee, Executive Vice President and the Head of Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to provide optimized experiences for consumers based on a variety of lifestyles with the design that best resonates with them.”

The IDEA 2021 Ceremony was held virtually on September 21. The International Design Conference is also being held virtually for two days from September 22 to 23. Dontae Lee is scheduled to deliver a keynote titled ‘Design for a Better Tomorrow’ at the event.

The list of all 48 award-winning designs can be found here.

1 The product is currently available in Korean market.

