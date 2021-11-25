Samsung Electronics Sold One Million Units of ‘The Frame’ in 2021

Samsung Electronics today announced that it has sold more than one million units of ‘The Frame’ this year, making it Samsung’s first single-year million-seller in its Lifestyle TV lineup. Total sales since The Frame’s 2017 launch are expected to exceed two million units by year end, driven by heavy demand in North American and European markets.

“The Frame is not just a device for watching TV, but a lifestyle product which enhances a space with its design and enriches consumers’ lives with an extensive art collection,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We continue to look for ways to strengthen The Frame’s offerings to find innovative ways to satisfy consumers’ evolving needs and desires. We are also always exploring partnerships with new museums, galleries and artists to offer a much wider range of collection in the Art Store.”

Innovative Design Marries Form and Function

The Frame is the most popular model among Samsung’s Lifestyle TV lineup. Since it was first released in 2017, The Frame’s design, features and size have continuously evolved, reflecting consumers’ ever-changing tastes and lifestyle needs.

As consumers have been spending more time at home, the popularity of home entertainment content has risen, along with consumer demand for their screens to go beyond a home appliance and enhance their interior design. The Frame perfectly converged these trends to offer consumers a blend of form and function, leading to rising sales for the lineup.

Innovating picture quality and keeping up with consumer trends drive Samsung to continually enhance each new iteration of The Frame. In 2020, Samsung added QLED picture technology to deliver more vibrant images. The TV also incorporates a brightness sensor to adjust the brightness level depending on the surroundings, so that viewers can fully enjoy optimized pictures and videos. In July 2021, Samsung launched an 85” version, so it is now available in five different sizes (32″, 55″, 65″, 75″, 85″) to satisfy a variety of lifestyles and home spaces.

The Frame in 2021 offers a slim bezel of 24.9mm, or almost half the width of last year’s model, adding elegance of space with frame-type bezels available in various colors. Users can choose a customizable frame — white, teak, or brown flat-style bezel, and white or brick red beveled chamfer-style bezel.1 The Frame can be set up on a TV stand, wall-mounted for a gallery look, or on the recently released studio stand.

Curated Content Through Strategic Partnerships in the Art Store

Aside from its unique and modern design, a focal point of The Frame is the Art Store — its proprietary art subscription platform. When users are not watching content on The Frame, they can use Ambient Mode to choose works of art from the Art Store’s vast library of paintings and photographs to put on display — this way, the screen does not have to be a blank canvas interfering with interior design, but an element that enhances it.

The Frame’s Art Store offers over 1,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries such as the Hermitage Museum in Russia, the Louvre in France and the Prado Museum in Spain. Through partnerships, Samsung has expanded the Art Store’s collection to encompass unique artworks from up-and-coming creators all over the world such as Magnum Photos, a global photojournalist group, and most recently, the leading art photography maison YellowKorner, to offer vibrant artwork that takes advantage of The Frame’s QLED picture quality. With AI-based curation, the 2021 version of The Frame analyzes consumers’ patterns and tastes and recommends new artwork.

The 2021 version of The Frame offers significantly increased storage capacity with 6GB compared to previous versions that offered 500MB. It can now store up to 1,200 pictures in 4K resolution so users can select more art to form their own personalized gallery.

For more information on Samsung’s lifestyle TV portfolio, please visit www.samsung.com.

1 The Chamfer style bezel is available only in 55″ and 65″