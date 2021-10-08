Samsung Electronics Announces Earnings Guidance for 3Q 2021

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the third quarter of 2021.
- Consolidated Sales: Approximately 73 trillion Korean won
- Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 15.8 trillion Korean won
The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.
- Sales: 72 ~ 74 trillion Korean won
- Operating Profit: 15.7 ~ 15.9 trillion Korean won
※ 2021 2Q and 2020 3Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows
|(in trillion won)
|2021.2Q
|2020.3Q
|Sales
|63.67
|66.96
|Operating profit
|12.57
|12.35
