Samsung Electronics Announces Earnings Guidance for 3Q 2021

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the third quarter of 2021.

Consolidated Sales: Approximately 73 trillion Korean won

Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 15.8 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

Sales: 72 ~ 74 trillion Korean won

Operating Profit: 15.7 ~ 15.9 trillion Korean won

※ 2021 2Q and 2020 3Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows

(in trillion won) 2021.2Q 2020.3Q Sales 63.67 66.96 Operating profit 12.57 12.35

