Friday , October 8 2021

Samsung Electronics Announces Earnings Guidance for 3Q 2021

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the third quarter of 2021.

 

  • Consolidated Sales: Approximately 73 trillion Korean won
  • Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 15.8 trillion Korean won

 

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

 

  • Sales: 72 ~ 74 trillion Korean won
  • Operating Profit: 15.7 ~ 15.9 trillion Korean won

 

 

 2021 2Q and 2020 3Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows

(in trillion won) 2021.2Q 2020.3Q
Sales 63.67 66.96
Operating profit 12.57 12.35
Please share this news
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
  window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
  _taboola.push({
    mode: 'thumbnails-a',
    container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
    placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
    target_type: 'mix'
  });
</script>
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved