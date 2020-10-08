Samsung Electronics Announces Earnings Guidance for 3Q 2020

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the third quarter of 2020.
• Consolidated Sales: Approximately 66 trillion Korean won
• Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 12.3 trillion Korean won
The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.
• Sales: 65 ~ 67 trillion Korean won
• Operating Profit: 12.2 ~ 12.4 trillion Korean won
※ 2020 2Q and 2019 3Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows
|(in trillion won)
|2020.2Q
|2019.3Q
|Sales
|52.97
|62.00
|Operating profit
|8.15
|7.78