Samsung Electronics Announces Earnings Guidance for 3Q 2020

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the third quarter of 2020.

 

• Consolidated Sales: Approximately 66 trillion Korean won

• Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 12.3 trillion Korean won

 

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

 

• Sales: 65 ~ 67 trillion Korean won

• Operating Profit: 12.2 ~ 12.4 trillion Korean won

 

 

※ 2020 2Q and 2019 3Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows

(in trillion won) 2020.2Q 2019.3Q
Sales 52.97 62.00
Operating profit 8.15 7.78
