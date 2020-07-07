Samsung Electronics Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2020

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2020.

Consolidated Sales: Approximately 52 trillion Korean won

Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 8.1 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

Sales: 51 ~ 53 trillion Korean won

Operating Profit: 8.0 ~ 8.2 trillion Korean won

Note: The estimates include a one-time gain related to the display business.

※ 2020 1Q and 2019 2Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows

(in trillion won) 2020.1Q 2019.2Q Sales 55.33 56.13 Operating profit 6.45 6.60