Samsung Electronics Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2020

Tuesday , July 7 2020
Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2020.

 

  • Consolidated Sales: Approximately 52 trillion Korean won
  • Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 8.1 trillion Korean won

 

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

 

  • Sales: 51 ~ 53 trillion Korean won
  • Operating Profit: 8.0 ~ 8.2 trillion Korean won

 

Note: The estimates include a one-time gain related to the display business.

 

 

※ 2020 1Q and 2019 2Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows

 

(in trillion won) 2020.1Q 2019.2Q
Sales 55.33 56.13
Operating profit 6.45 6.60
