Samsung Electronics Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2020

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2020.
- Consolidated Sales: Approximately 52 trillion Korean won
- Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 8.1 trillion Korean won
The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.
- Sales: 51 ~ 53 trillion Korean won
- Operating Profit: 8.0 ~ 8.2 trillion Korean won
Note: The estimates include a one-time gain related to the display business.
※ 2020 1Q and 2019 2Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows
