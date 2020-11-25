Samsung Brings World’s Highest Performing 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitors ‘Odyssey’ to India

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand has launched its new line-up of groundbreaking curved Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors in India. Unveiled at CES 2020, these monitors will reinvent the gaming experience by bringing together comfortable curvature, immersive interaction and perfect picture quality.

The new range of gaming monitors comprises of two models; the G9 – with an industry-leading 49-inch display – and the G7, available in 32-inch and 27-inch size variants. Both Odyssey gaming monitors are designed to take immersive gaming to the next level and will be available for pre-booking from today.

Odyssey monitors are the world’s first 1000R gaming monitors, meaning it boasts a curvature radius of 1,000 millimeters which matches the curve of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. The superior performance of the Odyssey monitors has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization which has awarded Samsung the industry’s first high performance 1000R curved display and Eye Comfort certificate.

Addressing the needs of gamers for lightning-fast speed, minimal distractions and maximum responsiveness, Odyssey monitors come with 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 240Hz that delivers up to four times as many frames displayed on screen every second compared to a traditional screen. Odyssey monitors are the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) monitors with crystal clear QLED picture quality for incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images for immersive gaming experience.

Samsung’s newest gaming monitors will support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatibility and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 to ensure that the Odyssey monitor matches every frame from the graphics card, so the gamers never drop any frame.

On the design front, both monitors have been redesigned with a completely new take on what gaming monitors can look like.

“The new Odyssey portfolio proves that Samsung is continuing to drive innovation with industry-leading technology and design that allow gamers significantly better performances. Gaming enthusiasts can now experience the next level of heart-pounding immersive gaming with industry first features such as 1000R Curvature, 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, HRD10+ support among others. Samsung Odyssey curved monitors are the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, and this launch will further solidify our presence in the gaming monitor market,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors

Immersion and speed are critical as gaming is more competitive than ever. The new monitors’ gaming-focused, technical innovations take gamers’ needs for speed, responsiveness and minimal distractions into account, equipping them with the best gaming experience possible.

Odyssey G9: The Most Immersive Gaming Experience

The 49-inch G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) gaming monitor to feature a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, a deep and immersive 1000R curvature, and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor features Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel to produce lifelike colors in vivid detail. The combination of quick response time and refresh rate along with industry-leading 1000R curve eliminates distractions and lag time, creating ultra-smooth screen transitions for critical gaming moments where a split second could mean the difference between winning and losing.

The G9 has a striking new design with a glossy white exterior and a futuristic infinity core lighting glowing rear core, which includes 52 colors and five lighting effect options. The design and lighting effects stand out from the competition and complement any gaming setup.

Odyssey G7: A Whole New Gaming Experience

Gamers will appreciate that the G7 has the same quick response time and refresh rate, deep curved display, and overall performance of the G9, in smaller 32-inch and 27-inch models. The G7’s Quad-High Definition (QHD; 2560×1440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR600 VA panel are complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. Additionally, the G7’s QLED screen with Quantum dot technology provides an exceptionally wide range of accurate color reproductions that stay crisp and clear even in bright light.

The G7 has been completely redesigned with a sleek, matte black exterior and color-changing rear core lighting that can remain static or dim during gameplay, as well as change colors based on gamers’ preferences. In addition, the G7 has added dynamic shapes and lighting to the monitor`s front bezel.

Price & Availability

Samsung’s Odyssey G9 49-inch and G7 32-inch and 27-inch models will be available for pre-booking in India from November 25 till December 31, 2020 with special gift offers. For pre-booking offer details, please visit https://www.samsung.com/in/monitors/gaming/

These monitors will be priced in the range of INR 49,000 to INR 1,99,000. For more information, please visit https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/monitor/odyssey

Product Specifications

Model Code G9 (G95T) G7(G75T) Display Screen Size (Class) 49” 27” & 32” Panel Type VA VA Brightness 600cd/m2(Typ), 1000cd/m2(Peak) 350cd/m2(Typ), 600cd/m2(Typ) Contrast Ratio 2500:1(Typ) 2500:1(Typ) Resolution 5120x 1440 2560×1440 Response Time 1ms (GTG) 1ms (GTG) Refresh Rate 240 Hz 240 Hz Viewing angle (H/V) 178/178 178/178 Features Embedded Function VESA HDR 1000, G-Sync Compatible VESA HDR 600, G-Sync Compatible Free Sync premium Pro

Eco Saving Plus, Eye Saver Mode. Flicker Free, PIP, PBP Free Sync premium Pro

Eco Saving Plus, Eye Saver Mode. Flicker Free, PIP, PBP Interface Interface 1x HDMI (2.0), 2X DP (1.4), USB 3.0X2(Down) 1x HDMI (2.0), 2X DP (1.4), USB 3.0X2(Down) Design Color Black (Front)/White (Back) Dark Gray Stand HAS HAS Ergonomics Tilt, Swivel, HAS Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, HAS Power Type Internal Adaptor (SMPS) External Adaptor Accessory Cables DP Cable (2.0 m)/USB Hub Cable (1.5 m) DP Cable (2.0 m)/USB Hub Cable (1.5 m)