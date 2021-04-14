Samsung Brings the Stunning Next-Generation Neo QLED TV to India; Enjoy Luxurious Cinematic Experience & Immersive Gaming at Home

Samsung, India’s No. 1 TV brand, today launched its ultra-premium Neo QLED TV range, a new benchmark in TV technology and design that will transform your living spaces. The new range sports a nearly bezel-less Infinity One Design and exceptionally true-to-life picture quality for a cinematic viewing experience.

Neo QLED TV will take QLED TVs to the next level with Quantum Mini LED, precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor, a powerful picture processor optimized for Neo QLED TV. These Mini LEDs are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs, which allows the device to display fine light and contrast levels. It increases the luminance scale that makes dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise and immersive HDR experience.

Samsung is introducing a whole new display technology, Neo QLED TV, to its flagship 8K and 4K TV models. The line-up will be available in 5 sizes 85-inch (2m 16cm), 75-inch (1m 89cm), 65-inch (1m 63cm), 55-inch (1m 38cm) and 50-inch (1m 25cm). Consumers pre-booking select Neo QLED TVs can avail offers such as complimentary Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, cashback of up to INR 20,000 and EMIs starting as low as INR 1,990 from April 15-30, 2021.

Neo QLED TVs come with Samsung’s proprietary, powerful Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality.

The 2021 Neo QLED TV line-up has been designed with gaming in mind with its Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature for an immersive ultra-wide gaming experience. This gives gamers the option to play PC and console games with a Super Ultra-Wide Game View and Game Bar. The 2021 Neo QLED TV models provide a seamless gaming experience with Auto Low Latency Mode ensuring a reliable experience with no tearing and stuttering. They also feature the new and intuitive Game Bar that allows gamers to easily adjust the screen’s aspect ratio, check input lag, connect wireless headsets, and more.

“Staying indoors most of the time has altered television consumption patterns. Consumers today prefer buying large screen premium TVs that not only lend a distinguished style statement to their living spaces but also offer a great viewing experience. With Neo QLED TVs, the next generation of QLED TVs, we are delivering breakthrough enhancements that allow consumers to unlock the full power of immersive TV viewing. The role of the TV in our lives has grown—and in 2021, Samsung continues to redefine the role of TV around the needs and passions of consumers,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The new line-up also packs in several premium, room-filling audio features – Object Tracking Sound Pro’s dynamic sound corresponds to the movement of objects on screen and SpaceFit Sound analyzes the installed TV’s physical environment and provides immersive sound tailored specifically to your space.

The new line-up will come with the Samsung TV Plus service that was launched in India recently, offering consumers instant access to exciting content across genres such as news, lifestyle, technology, gaming and science, sports and outdoors, music, movies and bingeable shows, without any subscription and no additional device such as a set top box.

Price, Offers & Where to Buy

Samsung’s new range of Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in two models – QN800A 75-inch and 65-inch and QN900A 85-inch.

The 2021 Neo QLED 4K TV line-up would also be available in two models – QN85A in 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch and QN90A in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch.

Neo QLED TV range will be priced from INR 99,990 onwards and will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Consumers pre-booking select Neo QLED TVs can avail offers such as complimentary Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, cashback of up to INR 20,000 and EMIs starting as low as INR 1,990 from April 15-18, 2021 exclusively on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

From April 19-30, 2021, the same pre-book offers will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon and at all leading consumer electronics stores.

Warranty

Consumers will be offered a 2-year warranty on all panels and a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty on Neo QLED 4K TVs.

About Samsung Neo QLED

With the 2021 line-up, Samsung introduces its Neo QLED TV – a whole new world of QLED TVs with a perfect blend of design and premium features. The Neo QLED delivers cutting-edge Quantum Matrix Technology with a powerful Neo Quantum Processor. Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models offer smart features that expand the role of the TV and help consumers meet their evolving needs.

The Neo QLED offers a whole new level of picture quality

Quantum Matrix Technology

The Quantum Matrix Technology in the new line-up delivers a massive reduction in picture blooming using precise lighting, with detail-revealing deep black tones powered by tiny Quantum Mini LEDs.

Neo Quantum Processor 4K and 8K

Neo Quantum Processors feature advanced AI Upscaling technology that utilizes data generated from up to 16 neural networks to produce a more detailed resolution, regardless of the image quality of the source. This results in enhanced visual details that make one feel like they are right there cheering from the stands.

100% Colour Volume with Quantum Dot

The new range of Neo QLED TVs features nano-sized Quantum Dots that enable one to see 100% colour volume in everything they watch, even in the brightest scenes.

Quantum HDR

Quantum HDR technology takes you beyond the conventional TV experience with an expanded range of colour, brightness and contrast so that you can experience the full vibrancy of every image.

A revolution in design that removes bulk and distractions

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K features a new Infinity One Design—a nearly bezel-less screen providing an even more immersive viewing experience in a sleek design and form factor. And Neo QLED 8K’s attachable Slim One Connect box—an all-new cable management system—allows for an easier install and cleaner aesthetic. With black edges all but erased, the Infinity screen offers new levels of immersive viewing and completely modernizes your space.

A complete sound experience like never before

The 2021 Neo QLED comes with exclusive audio features like Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) technology that lets you hear the action exactly where it’s happening — if the action moves, the sound moves with it whichever way it goes.

The Samsung Neo QLED TVs take sound one step further with Q-Symphony. Audio from Samsung Neo QLED TV comes together in harmony as Q-Symphony syncs them with your soundbar for a perfectly orchestrated surround sound experience.

The SpaceFit Sound feature allows you to enjoy perfect sound regardless of where and how you place your TV. SpaceFit sound technology analyzes the room environment and then auto-calibrates TV sound to its optimal settings.

When noisy distractions make it hard to hear what’s being said on the TV, the Active Voice Amplifier feature comes into play on the Neo QLED TV. It uses ambient noise analysis and voice clarity optimization to enhance on-screen voices, producing clear and easily audible dialogue.

A gamer’s dream

The Samsung Neo QLED range of televisions feature Samsung’s Neo quantum processor 8K that supports gaming-focused features like higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), ultra-precision light driving to name a few, all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ allows you to never miss a beat with minimized blur and enhanced motion clarity, and to catch all the fast-moving action whether you’re watching sports or taking advantage of next-gen gaming capabilities.

With exclusive new features, Samsung is delivering the ultimate TV gaming experience. Super Ultra-wide Game View gives gamers the option to play not only with the wide 21:9 aspect ratio but even with the ultra-wide 32:9 ratio. The wider field of view ensures gamers don’t miss a moment of the action. And Game Bar lets players quickly monitor and adjust critical aspects of play—whether that is switching aspect ratios, checking input lag, or connecting a headset. Finally, FreeSync Premium Pro minimizes stuttering, so players enjoy smooth picture quality throughout gameplay.

