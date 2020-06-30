Samsung Brings The Serif, a Chic Lifestyle TV that Will Transform Your Home Décor; Ultra-Premium 2020 QLED 8K Line Also Launched

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand and smartphones brand, today unveiled its exciting new portfolio of 2020 lifestyle televisions in India – The Serif, a stunning lifestyle TV that will add to your home décor, and the 2020 QLED 8K TV line, that will transform your living spaces, with its gorgeous design and premium features.

The Serif goes beyond the traditional concept of a TV to a piece of home décor that elevates the design of any living space – a result of the true collaboration between Samsung and the acclaimed Parisian design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.

From its iconic uni-body design in the shape of the letter “I” to its brilliantly crisp QLED picture, The Serif is a statement centrepiece that not only redefines TV viewing, but also creates an eccentric space that complement one’s lifestyle while creating a lasting impression. The Serif is the only television that comes inbuilt with NFC (Near Field Communication) technology for seamless entertainment.

Samsung’s flagship QLED 8K TV is the industry’s first 8K TV to combine a striking, ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and impressive surround-sound audio. The 2020 QLED 8K TV introduces the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99% to create an unprecedented viewing experience. Built on top of this are the premium sound features – Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) – that maximize immersive sound by delivering dimensional and dynamic audio that corresponds with large screen viewing experiences.

Addressing the content consumption trend, new range come with support for a wide range of OTT platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot and so on.

“Consumers today look for products which sit tastefully at the intersection of great design and premium technology. When designing their homes, they want distinctive, unique and personalised elements, including technology. As a part of our new 2020 lifestyle TV line-up, we are set to offer an unbelievably beautiful masterpiece in The Serif, which is designed to be more than just a television. It is a connoisseur’s delight, elevating the design of any living space,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

“Building on the strong demand for the QLED 8K TV line up launched last year, we are also introducing the 2020 QLED 8K TV range that comes with industry leading picture quality, breath-taking design and smart capabilities that are as useful as they are innovative. We are confident these new TVs will help us consolidate our market leadership,” he added.

Price, Availability, Offers & Warranty

The Serif will come in three sizes – 43-inch (1m 08cm), 49-inch (1m 23cm) and 55-inch (1m 38cm), for

INR 83,900, INR 1,16,900 and INR 1,48,900, respectively.

Initially, the lifestyle TV will be available only on Amazon, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas.

On Amazon, The Serif will be available at special price for the first 10 days, from July 08 to July 17, 2020.

Samsung’s new range of QLED 8K TVs will be priced at INR 4.99 lakhs for the 65-inch (1m 63 cm) version, INR 9.99 lakh for the 75-inch (1m 89 cm) version, INR 14.29 lakhs for the 82-inch (2m 07 cm) version and INR 15.79 lakhs for the 85-inch (2m 16cm) version.

The 2020 QLED 4K TV line-up would be available from 43-inch (1m-08cm) to 75 -inch (1m 89cm) screen sizes.

QLED 8K and QLED 4K models will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

On pre-booking the Samsung QLED 8K TV between July 1 and July 10, 2020, consumers will get two Galaxy S20 Plus smartphones with their ultra-premium TV.

Consumers can also avail cashback of INR 15,000, on QLED 8K TVs through their HDFC and ICICI (debit and credit cards) and Federal Bank (debit card).

Buyers will get up to 50% discount on subscriptions of OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Sony Liv & Eros Now, and free subscription for music streaming apps such as Gaana Plus for one-year and Apple Music for three months along with free subscription to Office365 along with 5GB of cloud storage.

The Serif & QLED 4K TVs will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel. Consumers buying QLED 8K TVs will get one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel.

Samsung The Serif

With the 2020 line-up, Samsung introduces its lifestyle TV ‘The Serif’ – a perfect blend of art and design with modern technology. The Serif delivers cutting edge QLED technology and enhanced aesthetics.

Design: A Mastery of Form and Function

With a unique unibody design in the shape of the letter “I”, The Serif makes for a stunning addition to one’s living space. Unlike conventional TVs that belong next to the wall, The Serif can fit anywhere in the room and looks magnificent from every angle with its 360 All-round Design.

Even without a stand, it sits like a piece of art—on a table, on a shelf, or right on the floor. It pairs perfectly with its elegant metal stand that detaches easily—so one can move it around wherever and whenever. Great for even smaller spaces, the option to remove its legs makes it even the more versatile.

Innovation You Can See and Hear

Equipped with Quantum Dot Technology, The Serif displays brilliant picture quality matched by boldly clear and immersive sound. By detecting distracting noises and automatically adjusting volume and clarity in real time, The Serif keeps the focus on the meaningful sounds and voices with the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature.

It also delivers every bright and beautiful detail while bringing colors and pictures to life with 100% Color Volume, Quantum Processor 4K and HDR 10+. The Serif upscales everything to 4K picture quality by analysing each scene of the content using its AI Upscaling technology.

The Serif can sense changes in surrounding light and adjusts the screen’s settings to maintain optimal brightness and contrast so that you get a perfect view, day or night with Adaptive Picture; The Serif ensures consumers can experience the nuances of the picture—whether in a sunlit living room or a darkened den.

Connectivity: Seamlessly Syncs with Devices

Connecting to The Serif is as seamless as it is effortless. With access to a variety of Wi-Fi enabled tools, customers can take advantage of its advanced functionality. Consumers can seamlessly connect their compatible smartphones to stream music and other content. All that one needs to do is place the smartphone on top of The Serif and it will connect automatically using NFC technology – just tap, connect, and enjoy. Additionally, with the Multi View feature, consumers will be able to watch what’s on TV and see what’s on the mobile at the same time, making multi-tasking a breeze.

With AirPlay 2 compatibility, The Serif will enable its users to play videos and music, or share photos from their iPhone, iPad and Mac on the QLED screen. It will also allow users to take voice control one step further with voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby directly integrated into the TV.

Features such as Personal Computer Mode, Muti Voice Assist, Content Guide, Music Player, , , Auto Hotspot and Home Cloud among others make The Serif a perfect companion for multi-tasking, while giving your interiors a premium look.

Samsung QLED TV 2020

Championing the premium TV space with the launch of world’s first QLED 8K TVs last year, Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K TVs are set to break newer grounds for ultra-premium TVs and home entertainment. This year’s line-up bring unique features to the QLED 8K range, with features such as Infinity Screen, Adaptive Picture, Active Voice Amplifier, Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound+ that provide the most pristine picture quality and dynamic sound experience available today.

Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR – all created to provide a stunning 8K experience.

Samsung 8K QLED TVs come with 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV, allowing consumers to immerse themselves into the display. These 33 million pixels provide sharper resolution giving a feeling of realness and presence with exceptionally true-to-life picture quality.

Infinity Screen: Watching Beyond All Boundaries

By practically eliminating the bezel around the display, Samsung’s Infinity Screen offers a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99%, the highest in the industry. The result is that when consumers watch from the average viewing distance of 10-15 feet, the bezels seem to disappear, creating an effect where the screen appears to elegantly float in the air.

Object Tracking Sound+: Reading the Room for More Realistic Audio Experiences

Action movies with amazing sound arrangements provide the most realistic experiences when experienced at movie theatres. This is because movie theatres have multi-channel speakers with 3D sound placed on almost all the walls (including the ceiling), as well as around the screen. To recreate this realism at home, Samsung’s sound developers came up with Object Tracking Sound+ technology, in which sound follows movement onscreen through six speakers built into the TV. On the QLED 8K TVs, a video’s audio follows the action on-screen in real time. When a car moves from the left to the right-hand side of the screen, so will the sound it makes; and when a heavy object drops from the top to the bottom of the screen, so will the audio.

Active Voice Amplifier (AVA): Intelligent Noise Detection to Enhance Voice Clarity

When that crucial scene in the show you are watching is overwhelmed by mixer sound or an important breaking news report is obscured by loud thunder, the act of reaching for the remote to adjust the TV’s volume can come too late. AVA technology recognizes exterior noises and increases the volume of voices in content accordingly if surrounding conditions become too loud.

Q-Symphony: Creating a Multi-Dimensional Soundscape

Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K TVs utilize the capabilities of both the TV and the soundbar in perfect harmony. Q-Symphony is a feature that plays audio using both the TV speakers and the soundbar at the same time, and is an industry first achievement.

Samsung’s 2020 QLED TV line-up also features 100% Color Volume and Direct Full Array, delivering exceptional true-to-life picture quality.

Book Samsung 2020 QLED TV here

Book Samsung The Serif here