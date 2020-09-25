Samsung Brings New Range of AI Washing Machines with Q-Rator Technology; Launches 2020 Washer Dryer Range

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has launched its 2020 range of artificial intelligence powered – Front Load Washing Machines which has its latest Q-Rator technology. Samsung has also launched segment-first, 7-kg Washer Dryer Front Load machine, apt for an average Indian family.

The new range of 5-star Washing Machines will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, and across leading retail stores.

Bringing convenience to consumers with advanced AI solutions, the 10-kg Fully Automatic Front Load and 10-kg Front Load Washer Dryer models come integrated with Samsung’s Q-Rator technology. An ultimate AI-powered Laundry Assistant to manage and deliver perfect laundry efficiently, Q-Rator sports three unique features – Laundry Planner, Laundry Recipe and HomeCare Wizard.

The Laundry Planner enables users to schedule end time of their laundry while the Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on the information such as colour, fabric type, and degree of soiling inputted by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best. HomeCare Wizard proactively alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.

To use the AI-powered Q-Rator technology, consumers can download Samsung’s SmartThings app which provides access to a seamlessly integrated ecosystem. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Catering to the demand for smaller capacity Washing Machines that may be apt for a family of four, Samsung has expanded its line-up of Washer Dryers with an industry-first 7-kg model.

Washer Dryers dry clothes up to 97% while conventional Front Load Washers dry clothes up to 60~65%.

The new Washer Dryer models are not only energy efficient but also aesthetically pleasing and will be available in Silver and Inox colour options. With the 7-kg Washer Dryer model, Samsung will offer its consumers a time-saving solution they always wanted but never had, without compromising washing performance, energy efficiency, fabric care and durability.

Ensuring high standards of cleaning and hygiene, all new models of Q-Rator and Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines come with Hygiene Steam technology that is capable of removing engrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria along with inactive allergens.

“As a consumer centric brand, we at Samsung have always kept innovation at the forefront that cater to the needs of our customers. The new artificial intelligence powered Washing Machines with the Q-Rator technology make laundry planning and its entire course convenient and seamless. Laundry becomes convenient as users can control the washing cycle and schedule via a mobile app, compatible with both Android and iOS. We have observed an increase in demand for innovative and sustainable technologies in household durables and we are confident that the new range will help us further strengthen our market leadership,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The new range of Washing Machines and Dryers also sport top notch features such as Eco Bubble and Ceramic heater, among others to offer an enhanced experience in managing laundry sessions. Eco Bubble ensures removal of stubborn stains easily, while Ceramic Heater prevents calcium build up and provides quick heating that helps avoid scaling which takes place due to hard water, making it more energy efficient.

Samsung Front Load Washing Machines also come with Samsung’s innovative AddWash feature that gives users the ability to add items at any time during the cycle (without having to drain out water). From a forgotten sock to a delicate item that needs to go in later in the cycle, AddWash even allows users to add detergent or fabric softener at a later time. The combination of Q-Rator and AddWash creates a synergistic effect that further enhances user convenience, simplifying the laundry process.

Sporting a range of energy efficient features, the new range of 5-star washing machines adheres to the latest BEE norms. Features like Eco Bubble Digital Inverter Technology and Ceramic Heater cut energy requirements and makes the models sustainable.

Price and Availability

The 10 kg Fully Automatic Front Load model will be available at INR 67000 while the 10 kg Washer Dryer model will be available at INR 93000. Both these models come with Samsung’s AI-powered Q-Rator technology.

The 7 Kg Washer Dryer will be available in White & Silver Options and would be available INR 45590 onwards.

The new range will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and Samsung channel partners across offline channel.

Samsung Front Load Washing Machines come with 3 Years Standard Warranty and a 10 Year Warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor.

Samsung Front Washers come with VDE Certification of 23 Years Reliability on the Digital Inverter Motor.

Key Product Features

Q-Rator

Samsung’s Q-Rator technology is the ultimate AI-powered laundry assistant that provides users with three smart features to manage laundry with added convenience.

Laundry Planner enables consumers to manage a laundry finishing time, freeing them to control their schedule on their own terms. The intuitive interface is easy to use and will even recommend the proper cycle for the given time.

Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type and degree of soiling inputted by the user, eliminating the need for guessing about which cycle is best.

HomeCare Wizard proactively monitors your washing machine’s condition and provides tips to ensure that it is maintained at its best. It also provides you with quick and easy remote troubleshooting support.

Hygiene Steam

Hygiene Steam ensures that garments are clean and sanitized. It improves the washing quality by releasing stream from the bottom of the drum. As a result, each garment inside the drum is completely soaked. Hygiene Steam removes dirt and up to 99.9% of the bacteria.

Eco Bubble

Samsung’s Eco Bubble technology uses a bubble generator to dissolve detergent into the water and then inject air, producing a rich soapy foam cushion. With less mechanical actions and bubble cushion, the technology protects clothes from getting damaged. The softer and smoother bubble action protects delicate clothes such as outdoor wear and water repellent fabrics. Eco Bubble ensures the detergent is properly dissolved into the water leading to faster penetration into clothes. The Super Eco Wash program washes at just 15°C, with the results of a 40°C wash, using just 30% of the energy as a result.

Ceramic Heater

Samsung Washing Machines come with a double ceramic coating, unlike conventional heaters. The ceramic heater is three times more durable than regular heaters. It saves you money on repairs and avoids scaling that takes place due to hard water. As a result of this innovation, not only are heaters protected from the build-up of water scale deposit, the durability of your washing machine is tripled with increased energy efficiency.

Digital Inverter

Samsung’s Digital Inverter Technology reduces friction in the motor. Having less friction makes your washing machine run much quieter and smoothly, which makes it perfect for open plan living and keeping that budget in check. Digital Invertor Technology also reduces running costs by using precise operations for laundry loads.

Addwash

Samsung’s AddWash comes with an Add Door that allows consumers to add laundry items anytime during the wash cycle. It also lets consumers add hand washed items only for rinsing, or additional softener anytime they want during the wash cycle. AddWash also allows easy ventilation of the washing tub even in narrow laundry rooms without any hassles.

AirWash

Samsung AirWash technology deodorizes and sanitizes your clothes, so they always smell fresh. Using just heated air, unpleasant odors are removed and bacteria is eliminated without using water, detergent or other chemicals. Clothing that can be refreshed includes woolen coats, cotton jumpers, sweaters, and suits.