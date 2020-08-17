Samsung Brings Galaxy Watch3 & Galaxy Buds Live, Perfect Companions for a Perfect Life

Samsung India, the country’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live to empower consumers in a rapidly changing world. Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live are convenient tools for maintaining your lifestyle and daily routines, especially in the current climate. Both devices are seamlessly integrated into the wider Galaxy ecosystem to help you live healthier, communicate better, and get the most out of your technology.

“Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live are powerful, new additions to the Galaxy ecosystem. Galaxy Watch3, our first flagship watch series to be made in India, brings a classic design, a slew of wellness features and industry-leading connectivity right to your wrist. We are also launching Galaxy Buds Live, which redefine wireless ear buds with a truly iconic design that’s great to look at yet extremely comfortable to wear. As part of the Galaxy ecosystem, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live work seamlessly with the powerful Galaxy Note20, so that our Gen Z and millennial customers can maximize work and play,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy Watch3

Crafted Like a Classic

Galaxy Watch3 boasts a timeless design of a luxury timepiece in watch grade steel with strap crafted from quality leather, so you can be stylish, yet classic.

Galaxy Watch3 is lighter, thinner yet has a bigger display so you can enjoy wearing it all-day long and choose from over 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store, or design your own with a library of 40 different watch face complications to choose from.

Galaxy Watch3 is fitted with Samsung’s signature rotating bezel which drives the popular rotating bezel UI making it one of the most efficient ways to navigate a smartwatch’s features.

Unparalleled Connectivity

The eSIM powered 4G function truly sets you free to manage calls and notifications, stream your favourite playlists, and access your favourite apps on-the-go even if you aren’t carrying your smartphone with you. Galaxy Watch3 4G is supported by Airtel and Jio with service coming soon for Vodafone. The Bluetooth variants also offer almost similar connectivity experience without the phone as long as the Galaxy Watch3 is connected to a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Communicating with your friends and family from anywhere is simpler with Galaxy Watch3 as it has support for richer notifications like emoticons and in-chat photo viewing and smart reply options that suggest quick reply responses to messages.

From Fitness to Wellness

Galaxy Watch3 brings with it our most comprehensive suite of health features that encompasses a wide range of lifestyles and preferences. The new standalone running analysis offers real-time feedback during your runs, as well as six-factor post-workout reports, which help improve performance, and reduce injury, while VO2 max analyzes oxygen flow to your muscles to track progress and manage your energy levels.

Even when you’re at home, you have access to a full-service fitness studio with Samsung Health, which features a library of more than 120 different video workouts. Sleep Management feature has been enhanced now with sleep score and insights to help you get better rest.

The all new Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature will soon measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes.

Galaxy Buds Live

Galaxy Buds Live help you tune into every moment combining sophisticated style, ergonomic fit, all-day comfort and cutting-edge audio technology.

Galaxy Buds Live defy conventional design — with one-of-a-kind aesthetics, they’re like nothing you’ve ever seen or worn before.

Combining AKG’s sound expertise with Samsung’s legacy in technology innovation with a bigger, 12mm speaker and bass duct, the sound is deep and rich, so you can enjoy music the way the artist intended.

With 3 microphones and a Voice Pickup unit, the call quality is crisp. It is like being in in the same room, even when you are apart.

New Active Noise Cancellation for open type helps you focus on your work without completely losing awareness of your surroundings.

Long-lasting battery life, supporting up to 8 hours of playback, and the charging case allows you to enjoy an additional 23 hours over multiple charges. You can gain 1 hour of play time with just 5 minutes of quick charging.

Price and Offers

Galaxy Watch3 will be available in 4G and Bluetooth variants in 41mm and 45mm. Galaxy Watch3 41mm will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, while the Galaxy Watch3 45mm will be in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours.

Galaxy Watch3 41mm is priced at INR 29990 and INR 34490 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants respectively, while Galaxy Watch3 45mm Bluetooth and 4G variants are priced at INR 32990 and INR 38990.

Galaxy Buds Live will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colours at a price of INR 14990.

The Galaxy Watch3 will go on sale starting August 27, while Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale starting August 25 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

For the first time ever, Samsung is announcing pre-booking offers on the Galaxy Watch3 series.

On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch3 4G model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible to purchase the just launched Galaxy Buds Live at an irresistible offer price of INR 4990 (a benefit of INR 10000). The offer is available on all pre-bookings done online at the Samsung Shop and offline retail stores between August 17 and 26.

On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible for an instant cashback of INR 4500 on the 41mm model and INR 5000 on the 45mm model. The offer is exclusive to pre-bookings done online at Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart between August 20 and 26.