Samsung Brings First of its Kind Lifestyle TV The Sero, a Rotating TV for the Social Media Generation

Samsung, India’s most trusted and largest consumer electronics brand, today expanded its lifestyle TV range with the launch of The Sero, the world’s first mobile optimized TV that champions content viewing by rotating between horizontal and vertical orientations at the flick of a button. The Sero will be exclusively available at Reliance Digital stores at a price of INR 1,24,990.

The new TV is a design testament that caters to consumers who want their gadgets to be unique and stylish yet high on functionality. The Sero is a space-saving and stylish addition to any room’s design. Elegantly minimal with a navy blue stand, it has a 360° clean design. The Sero redefines what a TV screen can do.

The Sero – named for the Korean word for ‘vertical’ – has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations just as a user might handle their smartphone or tablet. Geared toward a younger social media generation with an interest in viewing experiences such as the ones found on their mobile devices, The Sero is optimized for social media content, streaming services and gaming. All this is wrapped up with an eye-catching design and innovative user experience formulated after extensive consumer research.

It delivers a mobile-optimized experience while rotating the screen automatically to mirror mobile content. The screen can also be rotated by remote control, voice command and via the SmartThings app.

The Sero comes with uniquely designed 4.1ch 60W Front Firing speakers that deliver an exceptional sound experience. Consumers will be able to amp up the sound for a fully immersive entertainment experience, whether streaming music, mirroring content from smartphones and scrolling through their social media feeds, or watching their favourite shows.

The innovative design has been paired with powerful features to enhance the viewing experience, including Samsung’s industry leading QLED technology. The Sero is designed to adapt to each consumers’ needs, whether for mirroring phone content which can be done simply by tapping your phone on the TV or for transforming movie nights, as it delivers 100% colour volume with over a billion colours and shades for a truly cinematic experience. The Sero also uses AI to upscale content to 4K resolution, so users can stream their favorite content in spectacular detail, regardless of the source.

Not only does The Sero let you enjoy 4K entertainment on TV, it stands out even when it’s not in use. Its unique Portrait Mode lets consumers choose from various stylish vertical backgrounds to enhance their home. The Ambient Mode+ on the TV allows users to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings, making the big blank screen a thing of the past.

The Sero is also equipped with other smart features such as Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI, Tap View technology, Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) etc. for an advanced viewing experience.

“With The Sero, we want to tap in to the social media generation. With consumers now using their TVs in different ways than ever before, including scrolling through social media, watching the latest viral videos or binge watching their favorite OTT shows, we wanted to redefine their content viewing experience by moving it to a bigger screen. The Sero has been designed to seamlessly adapt and enhance whatever content the user is watching, bringing in a more optimized experience to consumers,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price, Availability, Offers & Warranty

The Sero will be available in 43-inch screen size and features a contemporary navy-blue bezel design. The lifestyle TV is priced at INR 1,24,990 and will be available exclusively at Reliance Digital stores.

Additionally, consumers can enjoy a host of other benefits like 5% cash back and EMIs as low as INR 1,190.

Reliance Digital is also offering gift vouchers from AJIO and Reliance Trends till November 16, 2020 during the on-going “Festival of Electronics” sale that the retailer is running.

The Sero will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel.

Features of The World’s First Mobile-friendly TV, The Sero

With the new addition to its 2020 line-up, Samsung has strengthened its lifestyle TV portfolio that consists of The Frame and The Serif TVs.

A First of its Kind Design

Geared towards new age and design conscious consumers, ‘The Sero’ provides a modern design that stands out in any space, even when it is not in use. ‘The Sero’ moves to fit your content, landscape for TV and movies and portrait for all your mobile content and apps. Its stylish All-in-one Stand offers a 360-degree clean look to your living space without the clutter of wires peaking from behind.

It provides the same smart TV experience whether you are watching TV in vertical or horizontal mode.

One Tap Content Sharing

Just one tap on the bezel. That’s all it takes to show content from your mobile on The Sero. If you’re listening to music or watching a video on your phone, Tap View will have it playing on the TV in seconds.

The Sero shows your content, including apps and social media, with an optimized viewing ratio so you can enjoy it on the full screen.

Powerful Sound

The Sero comes with powerful, beautifully designed 4.1ch 60W Front Firing speakers. With a simple Bluetooth connection, one can enjoy powerful sound from their smartphone. With its protruded Front Firing speakers sending powerful sounds to the front and 4.1ch speakers that are embedded with base-enhancing woofers, the TV delivers impressive audio that is particularly good at low-frequencies.

Intelligent Noise Detection to Enhance Voice Clarity

When that crucial scene in the show you are watching is overwhelmed by a loud noise around you, the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature is automatically activated. It increases the volume of voices in content accordingly if surrounding conditions become too loud.

Display Brilliance for Enhanced Content Consumption

The Sero combines the cutting-edge technology of Samsung’s revolutionary QLED technology and innovative design, providing a new approach to home entertainment with seamless connectivity that meets the needs and habits of the growing mobile viewing audience. The QLED technology enables beautiful colors, exceptional contrasts and impeccable details with 100% color volume.

Its Adaptive Picture+ feature controls the light and analyzes the video and surroundings to deliver the best picture quality under any circumstances. Also, its AI Upscaling feature enhances low-resolution content in to 4K quality.

Innovation to Blend Just as Perfectly

Equipped with Ambient Mode+, The Sero would surprise you with its transformation, blending with the background of your room. It analyses the texture and colour of the wall and adjusts its screen to match the surroundings. The TV also displays everyday information like date or weather.

With its vertical design and trendy Portrait Mode, The Sero becomes a complete interior masterpiece. With its Always On Display mode, you can choose from different backgrounds as per your choice and style.