Samsung Brings Dishwasher Range With IntensiveWash™ & Triple Rinse Feature Designed Specifically for Indian Cooking; Eliminates up to 99.99% Food Bacteria

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced the launch of its IntensiveWash Dishwasher range in India that is designed specifically for Indian cooking. The new range addresses the growing concern of millions who are managing household chores alongside working from home. It also meets the hygiene needs of consumers as well as their aspiration of creating a modern kitchen space in their homes.

Samsung’s new range of Dishwashers comes in Stainless Steel Silver and White colors and will be available in four models on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop https://www.samsung.com/in/dishwashers/all-dishwashers/ from October 07, 2021 at a starting price of INR 39,500, along with attractive EMIs and cashback offers.

Samsung’s Dishwashers effectively clean Indian cookware such as Cooker and Kadhai and come with 13 Place Settings that can accommodate a large variety of dishes of different sizes in one wash cycle. The IntensiveWash with Triple Rinse feature has three rinse cycles that effectively remove every stain from heavily soiled dishes and ensures elimination of 99.99% (certified by Intertek) of lingering food bacteria and gives you sparkling, hygienically clean dishes.

When the rinse and dry process is complete, AutoRelease Drying feature allows the dishwasher door to automatically open by 10cm to allow steam to escape for faster and better drying results than conventional methods, especially for plastic and small items. The Stainless Steel Tub has been designed to give you durable, quieter and cleaner dishwashing than conventional ones. It transmits less noise, can handle much higher temperature for sterilizing rinses, doesn’t get discolored over time and prevents the build-up of bad odors.

“Maintaining high standards of hygiene, especially in the kitchen is very important for every Indian household. Our new range of Dishwashers for India have been designed to offer ultimate hygiene, while also being energy and water efficient. We are confident that our new range will help consumers to upgrade their lifestyles and bring in a new level of convenience, especially in these times when many of them are working from home,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

To ensure your appliance looks brilliantly clean, Samsung’s Dishwashers come with a special Fingerprint Resistant Finish that prevents surfaces from becoming covered in unsightly fingerprints and other marks and smudges.

Key Features:

IntensiveWash

The IntensiveWash program helps in getting heavily soiled pots, pans, kadhai, and cookers really clean. It is designed to remove grease, leftover oil, burnt stains and baked on food from cookware, dishes and utensils. It washes utensils at a temperature of 70°C with its Triple Rinse feature which kills 99.99% of bacteria (certified by Intertek). So dishes, cutlery and utensils are safe to use.

Auto Release Dry

The AutoRelease Door automatically opens at the end of a cycle to circulate air and dries dishes faster.

When the rinse and dry process is complete, the door automatically opens 10cm to allow steam to escape. It gives you faster and better drying results than conventional methods.

Stainless Tub

Keep your dishwasher looking like new. The Stainless Steel Tub is more durable, quieter and stays cleaner than conventional ones. It transmits less noise and can handle much higher temperature sterilizing washes. It also won’t become discolored over time and prevents the build-up of bad odors.

A++ Energy Efficiency

Samsung dishwashers are ENERGY STAR® certified as per the European Energy Standards, equivalent to an A+++ rating. It cleans dirty dishes effectively with a high level of energy efficiency, without impacting its washing performance or functionality.

Finger Print Resistant Finish

Fingerprint Resistant Finish prevents surfaces from becoming covered in bad looking fingerprints and other marks and smudges. And they can be easily wiped away if any do appear. So your home will stay looking flawlessly beautiful.

Wide LED Display

Enjoy a simpler and more intuitive way to clean dishes with a large and wide LED display that is easy to read. You can quickly check the status, settings, remaining time and cycle progress at a glance, even from a distance. So you can effortlessly monitor and control the washing performance.

Smart Leakage Sensor

Smart Leakage sensor protects from any water leaks. It immediately stops the cycle, drains the water and shows an error message if any leakage is detected.

Height Adjustment

Height Adjustment option gives flexibility to put large size utensils in Dishwasher. One can easily adjust the upper rack up & down so that they can keep large size kadhai or pans in the racks without scratching or hitting the upper rack.

Less Noise

Powered by Insulation technology, it is quieter than even a normal conversation*. Silent washes for a quieter kitchen at 44 dB and 52 dB sound level. (*for the model DW60M6043FS/TL)

