Samsung Brings Apple Music to its Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics announced that beginning today, it is the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music right away on their Samsung Smart TVs.

As people worldwide spend more time at home, Samsung has been adding more entertainment and wellness options to its Smart TV platform. With Apple Music – available on models from 2018 through 2020 – subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of playlists curated by world class music experts and tastemakers.

Apple Music subscribers can also get customized daily recommendations and tune in to the innovative Beats 1 radio station, a global live stream with exclusive shows by artists like Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, and Elton John. Plus, subscribers will also have access to new “At Home With Apple Music” content that includes new editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists at home, special artist interviews and playlists and more to help create a sense of connection and community during this time of distancing.

“Our goal has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to consumers – and as people spend more time at home, we are more committed to that mission than ever,” said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics. “Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs.”

Owners of Samsung Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store, sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from their TV. Samsung Smart TV owners can try Apple Music free for 3 months with an individual, family or student subscription.

In addition to Apple Music’s vast catalog, subscribers can also watch original shows, trending concerts, and other exclusive content on their Samsung Smart TVs.

For more information on Samsung’s Smart TVs, please visit www.samsung.com/tvs/.

About Apple Music Apple loves music. With iPod and iTunes, Apple revolutionized the music experience by putting a thousand songs in your pocket. Today, Apple Music takes this to the ultimate with over 60 million songs, thousands of playlists, and daily selections from the world’s best music experts including Beats 1 Radio, a global live stream. Since 2015, Apple Music has welcomed tens of millions of subscribers in 167 countries. Streaming seamlessly to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod and CarPlay, Apple Music is the most complete music experience on the planet.