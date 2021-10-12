Samsung BESPOKE: India’s First Refrigerator that Caters to Not Just Your Life, But Lifestyle Too

Samsung’s latest range of refrigerators, BESPOKE is an experience in itself.

From Glam Glass finish to Family Hub, the BESPOKE range of refrigerators is designed keeping in mind the exquisite taste of the new-age consumers, who want their style to tastefully reflect in everything they do including their homes and kitchens. And while the BESPOKE refrigerators range is a design marvel for the kitchen, it is also packed with some cutting-edge innovations.

Watch Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India talk about the newest range of refrigerators and what it truly offers to its consumers.

