Samsung Announces ‘The Lifestyle Fest’: Redefine Your Home with Super Chic The Frame and The Serif TVs; Avail Exclusive Offers

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced ‘The Lifestyle Fest’ for its most popular lifestyle range of TVs: The Frame and The Serif, with exciting offers. During this fest, valid till February 28, 2021, Samsung’s lifestyle TVs will be available at special prices with exclusive discounts across all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country.

Both The Frame and The Serif are stunning lifestyle TVs that add to your home décor and transform your living spaces with their gorgeous design and premium features. What’s most unique and spectacular about The Frame is that when it is not being used as a TV, it moves into Art Mode, and turns into a picture frame that can display over 1,200 digital art from around the world, and transform everyday living space into an art gallery. The Serif goes beyond the traditional concept of a TV to a piece of home décor that elevates the design of any living space – a result of the true collaboration between Samsung and the acclaimed Parisian design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. From its iconic uni-body design in the shape of the letter “I” to its brilliantly crisp QLED picture, The Serif is a statement centrepiece that not only redefines TV viewing, but also creates an eccentric space that complements one’s lifestyle while creating a lasting impression.

During this offer period, buyers will get a cashback of INR 4,500 on purchase of 43-inch, 49-inch and 50-inch models and INR 7,500 cashback on 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models of Samsung’s lifestyle TVs.

Customers who purchase the 75-inch The Frame will also get a complimentary Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800T worth INR 48,990.

Other offers include easy EMI options starting from as low as INR 1,190, along with a 2-year warranty (1+1 year extended warranty) on panels and a 10 year no screen burn-in warranty.

“There has been a rise in demand for lifestyle TVs as consumers today look for products which offer a great balance of stunning design and premium technology. As they continue to spend more time at home, unique and personalised elements, including technology are key deciding factors while designing their living spaces. “The Lifestyle Fest’ is aimed at creating great consumer offerings for the unbelievably beautiful The Frame and The Serif that are designed to be more than just TVs,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The Frame TV

The Frame QLED TV is a perfect amalgamation of technology and design, enhancing both the living space and entertainment experience for consumers. The Frame offers superior picture quality with QLED technology, which enables beautiful colors, exceptional contrasts and impeccable details with 100% color volume. The Frame also has in-built motion and brightness sensors. When it is not being used as TV, The Frame moves into Art Mode and displays digital pieces of artwork to turn an everyday living space into an art gallery.

Just like how a framed picture looks different depending on the time of day, The Frame adjusts the screen brightness based on the ambient light in the room. The TVs will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and two-year warranty on the panel.

The Serif TV

Samsung’s lifestyle TV ‘The Serif’ – is a perfect blend of art and design with modern technology. The Serif delivers cutting edge QLED technology and enhanced aesthetics. With a unique unibody design in the shape of the letter “I”, The Serif makes for a stunning addition to one’s living space. The Serif displays brilliant picture quality matched by boldly clear and immersive sound. By detecting distracting noises and automatically adjusting volume and clarity in real time, The Serif keeps the focus on the meaningful sounds and voices with the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature.

It also delivers every bright and beautiful detail while bringing colors and pictures to life with 100% Color Volume, Quantum Processor 4K and HDR 10+. The Serif upscales everything to 4K picture quality by analyzing each scene of the content using its AI Upscaling technology.

