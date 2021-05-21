Samsung Announces Special Offers on Galaxy Tablets as part of its ‘Back to School’ Campaign

Samsung today announced special offers on Galaxy Tabs as part of its ‘Back to School’ campaign for students. Galaxy Tabs have emerged as the devices of choice for students and teachers at a time when digital learning and online education have become extremely popular across the country.

The new offers are applicable on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7.

Samsung Student Advantage in Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas

Students can also get exciting Samsung Student Advantage offers at their nearest Samsung Smart Cafes and Samsung Smart Plazas. They simply need to visit one of the 1400+ Samsung Smart Cafés or Smart Plazas and share and validate their college email ID while billing. In addition to the special offer price, students will also receive Smart Club membership, which offers various privileges such as reward points and service benefits. This special offer is in addition to regular consumer offers on Galaxy Tabs.

Special offers for Amazon Prime Young Adults

As part of Amazon’s Prime Young Adult program, Samsung has partnered with Amazon.in to enable students to avail a benefit up to INR 2000 on Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi. Eligible consumers will see a special coupon in their Amazon account to avail this offer. This special offer is in addition to regular consumer offers on Galaxy Tabs.

Smart Upgrade for Tablets on Flipkart

Samsung has partnered with Flipkart to introduce Smart Upgrade on Tablets enabling the customers to purchase the latest Galaxy Tab at special prices. The program requires consumers to pay only 70% of the price of any Galaxy Tablet at the time of checkout. After a year, consumers have two options. They can upgrade to a new Galaxy Tab on Flipkart and return the original device, saving 30% on the original price. Alternately, consumers can continue using their tablet, by paying the remaining 30% of the original price.

Samsung Student Advantage on Samsung.com

Using the ‘Samsung Student Advantage’ program on Samsung.com, students and teachers can unlock benefits of up to 10% on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7. Students across the country can take benefit of the Samsung Student Advantage offers by using their official college/school/university email id or through validation by an authorized student credentials verification agency. This special offer is in addition to regular consumer offers on Galaxy Tabs.

Attractive cashback and accessory bundle offers

Consumers buying Galaxy Tabs can avail the below exciting offers –

Samsung has announced INR 10000 discount on the keyboard cover for Galaxy Tab S7+ and Tab S7. The effective price of Galaxy Tab S7+ keyboard cover is INR 7999, while Galaxy Tab S7 keyboard cover is now available for just INR 5999. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail INR 10000 cashback on Galaxy Tab S7+ and INR 9000 cashback on Galaxy Tab S7.

On Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, customers will get Galaxy Buds+ at a special price of INR 1999. In addition, HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users get additional cashback of INR 3000.

On Galaxy Tab A7, customers can get Samsung branded Book Cover at a discounted price of INR 999. In addition, HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users will get an additional cashback of INR 2000.

Galaxy Tabs are empowering students and teachers to learn, teach, create and reach their true potential.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the ultimate notepad for students looking for a stylish tablet with a compact body. The S-Pen is included in the box which looks and feels like a real pen and helps students take notes, create diagrams with ease.

Galaxy Tab A7 has a big 10.4” display, with minimal bezel, for great online learning experience. It also features AKG engineered speakers with Dolby Atmos to deliver rich 3D sound for language and music lessons.

Both Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Tab A7 have a 7,040 mAh powerful battery for extended learning sessions lasting up to 13 hours.

With these offers, the best time to buy Galaxy Tabs is now!

