Samsung Announces Samsung Fellowship to Support Cutting Edge Student Research Projects at IIT Madras and IIT Guwahati

Samsung India has launched the Samsung Fellowship award under its citizenship program Samsung Innovation Campus to promote research and enable youth to use technology for social good.

This initiative strengthens Samsung’s commitment towards its vision of Powering Digital India.

Samsung has given fellowships to 100 undergraduate and 30 postgraduate engineering students at IIT Madras and IIT Guwahati. The fellowship will support chosen students in their projects that range from traffic estimation and dynamic control of traffic lights, anti-cancer drug research, intrusion detection system to power management for electric vehicles and liquid crystals in solar cells.

Final year engineering students, pursuing B.Tech, Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech) and M.Tech/M.S. (Research), and working on a project that will lead to software or hardware products are eligible for fellowship. Students from underprivileged backgrounds are given preference, and they must have cumulative grade of over 6 in any branch of engineering. Samsung provides INR 6,000 per month to undergraduate and INR 25,000 per month to postgraduate students.

“Samsung R&D Institute India, Delhi has been working towards enhancing research and innovation among students at IITs, especially those from weaker sections of the society. Through Samsung Fellowship, we wish to empower the coming generations to utilize their capabilities for social good. We plan to expand this Fellowship to more IITs in the coming years,” said Deokho Kim, Managing Director, Samsung Research & Development Institute, Delhi.

“Samsung helps young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities as part of our citizenship vision of Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People. The new Samsung Fellowship will help students take their ideas forward and develop innovations for the greater good. This initiative is an embodiment of our vision of Powering Digital India that seeks to empower the next generation of young India,” Partha Ghosh, Vice President & Head, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said.

The 130 fellowships given so far have gone to undergraduate and postgraduate students from various branches of engineering including chemical, mechanical, biotechnology, electrical, ocean, CSE, engineering design, civil, metallurgical, materials and aerospace, among others.

Samsung Innovation Campus is the Company’s global citizenship program that aims to bridge proficiency gaps in the country by skilling students on cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, pervasive computing, data science, machine learning, AR/VR and others. Samsung currently has nine Samsung Innovation Campus at IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Jodhpur NSUT and Delhi Technological University (DTU). So far, these labs have trained over 1,000 students.

Please share this news







