Samsung Announces Never Before Offers on its Stunning Lifestyle TV The Frame; Lock Your Frame Ahead of the Festival Sale

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand has announced never before offers on Amazon & Flipkart for its revolutionary lifestyle TV, The Frame, which is a TV when it’s on and Art when it’s off, to allow consumers to take the aesthetic quotient of their home a notch higher this festive season with exciting offers.

Unbelievably stunning, The Frame has been tastefully designed to make your luxury living space more distinctive and allow you to make your own style statement with stunning and customizable bezel options that come in different colours to complement your surroundings. With the latest edition of The Frame, you can curate your personal art collection from growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art.

By notifying for the offer, consumers will get priority buying option and special updates on The Frame, once festive sale goes live on Amazon & Flipkart. To avail this offer, consumer have to click on ‘Notify Me’ and register for updates from 27 September – 02 October 2021.

During festive offers on Amazon & Flipkart that start from 03 October 2021, consumers can avail a special discount of up to INR 8,000 while buying The Frame 2021. Additionally, they will also get recently launched Bezels up to INR 9,900 complimentary with select models, cashback up to INR 3,000 and no cost EMIs (24 month) with leading banks. Consumers also stand a chance to win discount coupons worth up to INR 1,000 by participating in a quiz in the run up to the festive sale. These offers are applicable on The Frame models starting from 43-inch size and going all the way up to 65-inch.

The Frame isn’t just beautiful, it offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life like colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for an exceptional picture quality. The Frame 2021 also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.

“The Frame is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular lifestyle TVs. As TV is a centrepiece of living spaces today, consumers want their TV to amp up the aesthetics and lend a feel of modern design to their homes in addition to offering a premium cinematic experience. The frame offer will be available on Amazon and Flipkart to provide the perfect chance for consumers to enhance and upgrade their living spaces with never before offers on The Frame TV,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India

Warranty

The Frame 2021 comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty on the panel.

Price & Availability

The Frame will be available on Amazon and Flipkart at special price (it includes INR 8,000 special discount) during the festive sale. The 43-inch model will be available for INR 59,990, 50-inch model is available for INR 74,990, the 55-inch model is available for INR 89,990 and lastly, the 65-inch will be available for INR 121,990 during the offer period.

Detailed Features of Samsung The Frame

Style Your Own TV: Change the ambience of your living space to suit your personal style. The latest version of The Frame allows you to customize it as you want. You can ‘make your own TV’ with easy-to-replace magnetic bezels that come in three different colors (White, Teak and Beige). The modern bezel design can go well with any home interior design and can make your place unique and classy.

Art Mode: The Frame gives meaning to TV even when it’s switched off. When you are not watching TV, instead of it being a black screen, you can use it as a picture frame that displays artwork and photos just like they would be on paper, film or canvas.

Art Store: Through the Art Store, you can transform your TV into a picture frame that shows 1,400 artworks from around the world. Users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world renowned institutions by selecting an individual piece of art for INR 1,199 or subscribe to the full Art Store collection for INR 299 per month.

My collection: The Frame lets you easily upload and display your own photographs via your smartphone using the SmartThings app or a USB flash drive. You can also customize your family or travel pictures with 5 different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours to make it more realistic.

Slim Fit Wall Mount and One Invisible Connection: With Slim Fit Wall-Mount, The Frame hangs like a real frame on your wall and looks gorgeous from all sides and fits perfectly in your space. With one invisible connection, get rid of messy wires once and for all. The single, translucent cable seamlessly connects devices to your TV. You can finally find a more discreet place for your TV peripherals with the help of the One Connect Box.

See the world in QLED: The Frame delivers on the promise with 100% colour volume that shows realistic colours no matter how bright or dark the scene gets. The Frame is powered by Samsung’s own Quantum Processor 4K, an artificial intelligence engine and the result of over 30 years of world-leading semiconductor expertise. AI capabilities in both picture and sound allow it to learn, adapt and enhance to create a next-level viewing experience. With an additional set of warm tone LEDs, The Frame’s Dual LED backlight expresses more sophisticated colour tone combinations in your visuals, bringing every scene to life in full colour realism, enhanced contrast and improved viewing angles.

Intelligent sensors: The Frame comes with motion and brightness sensors. When you’re nearby, the motion sensor detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork, so you can enjoy your favorite art while you’re there. When you leave, it turns off to save energy. By detecting ambient light, the brightness sensor automatically balances the screen’s brightness and colour tone for a natural illumination. So whether it’s day or night, you can see your art how it was meant to be seen.

SpaceFit Sound: Using data generated from The Frame’s built-in mic, SpaceFit Sound analyzes both the room’s acoustics and its installation environment (Stand or Wall-mounted) and automatically applies the best audio settings. Put The Frame where you want and let SpaceFit Sound take care of the rest.

Q-Symphony: Feel the sound in harmony surrounding you orchestrated from TV and soundbar. Q-Symphony uniquely allows TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for better surround effect without muting TV speakers and providing you exclusive audio features.

Voice Assistants: You can talk to The Frame. The Frame works with Bixby and Alexa to make your life easier. Change channels, adjust the volume, control playback and more with just your voice.

Multi View: The Frame lets you watch 2 screens at the same time, so you can work out while streaming your favorite show or movie. Connect your smartphone and make sure you are doing the exercises accurately. Customize video size and audio options and take full control of what and how you watch.

Tap View: Don’t feel like listening to music through headphones or phone speaker? Give The Frame a light tap with your smartphone and watch Music Wall visualizations add ambience to your room while your music is played through the TV speakers for an enhanced visual listening experience.

Smart Home: The Frame can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to The Frame effortlessly.

Solar-cell Remote & Eco-Packaging: Under the Samsung sustainability initiative, The Frame comes with a self-charging remote battery — the solar cell technology allows it to be charged by your indoor lights. The Frame automatically detects your external devices so they are ready to use the moment you connect them. Use One Remote for easy control of all your connected devices. Eco-packaging lets you recreate product packaging into useful items like cat house or bookshelf by simply cutting out the package as instructed and assemble it to create an amazing upcycled item.

Samsung TV Plus: The new line-up comes with recently launched Samsung TV Plus, which helps you enjoy free live streaming TV content with our virtual channels. Now you have a variety of channels to choose from and can find content for all interests that are currently in trend. No need to ask your friend which content is hot these days. Just tune in to Samsung TV Plus and find out.

