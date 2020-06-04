Samsung Announces its Third Galaxy A-Series Device for 2020; Launches Galaxy A31 in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A31, its third Galaxy A smartphone in India this year. Galaxy A31 comes with a stunning 6.4” Super AMOLED Infinity U display, versatile 48MP quad camera, powerful 5000 mAh battery and exciting Alive Intelligence innovations for India’s young millennial and Gen Z consumers. Galaxy A31 comes with the promise of trust and quality of Samsung at attractive price.

“With Galaxy A series, we are bringing meaningful innovation to all our consumers. In the first quarter of 2020, we introduced many industry-first and breakthrough features in mid segment smartphones through Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. We are happy to announce the exciting, new Galaxy A31 which carries the DNA of A series – awesome screen, awesome camera and long-lasting battery life – at a more affordable price point,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Awesome Screen: All day binging

With Galaxy A31, you can immerse yourself in the large 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display. The wide aspect ratio fills your screen with content from edge to edge and the Super AMOLED panel ensures a beautiful colour reproduction while watching your favourite videos, games and live streams.



Awesome Quad Camera: Shoot with more perspective

The incredible 48MP main camera on Galaxy A31 lets you shoot hi-resolution images and videos with utmost clarity. The ultimate 8MP Ultra Wide camera, with its 123 degree field of view, lets you capture more. The 5MP Macro camera lets you take refined close-ups, while the 5MP Depth camera allows you to take Live Focus shots that make the subject always stands out.

The Galaxy A31 also comes with AI Scene Optimizer that supports 30 scenes as well as the AR Doodle feature that enriches your videos using the augmented reality technology by letting you draw quirky 3D art, line drawing to express yourself like never before.

Galaxy A31 comes with 20MP front camera to let you take high-resolution selfies. The front camera also supports the Live Focus feature.

Long-lasting Battery: All day Power

Galaxy A31 comes with 5000 mAh battery that gives you a video playback time of up to 22 hours to let you stream, share and game much more. It also comes with 15W fast charging.

More room to play

Galaxy A31 comes with 128GB internal memory along with the largest expandable storage capacity of up to 512GB – practically apt for unlimited downloads, through a dedicated Micro SD card slot. Galaxy A31 sports an advanced Octa-core processor, 6GB RAM and also comes with AI Powered Game Booster technology

Samsung Pay: Contactless payments

Contactless payments are on the rise with Social Distancing becoming the new normal. Galaxy A31 comes with Samsung Pay (card payments through NFC only), allowing users to pay with their phone. Galaxy A31 also comes with Samsung Knox, which protects your phone from the minute it’s turned on. Offering multi-layered security, Samsung Knox defends your most sensitive information from malware and malicious threats. Galaxy A31 is equipped with on-Screen fingerprint scanner for your phone’s safety.



Make for India Innovations: Alive Intelligence

The ‘Make for India’ Alive Intelligence features in Galaxy A31 – based on extensive consumer research – have been designed to help Gen Z consumers live a fast-paced yet organized life. The Useful Cards feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily. With Multilingual Typing, young consumers can converse effortlessly using intelligent and meaningful suggestions in local languages. Finder helps users search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains available within popular apps installed on their phones. Smart Crop helps users save, share or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot with a single tap.



Price & Availability

Galaxy A31 will be available in Prism Crush blue, black and white colours, starting today across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Galaxy A31 will be available in 6/128 GB variant and is priced at INR 21999.

Features Galaxy A31 Display Size / Resolution Infinity Display 6.4inch (16.21cm) FHD+ (1080×2400) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display Camera Rear 48MP / 8MP(UW) / 5MP(Macro) /

5MP(Depth) Front 20MP Processor Mediatek 6768 Octa-Core (2.0GHz + 1.7GHz) Memory RAM 6 GB Internal / Expandable Storage 128 GB / Up to 512GB SIM Slots Dual SIM + Micro SD Card slot Battery 5,000 mAh / 15W Fast Charing Colours Prism Crush Blue Prism Crush Black Prism Crush White Android Android 10 Samsung OneUI 2.1 Others On-Screen Fingerprint, USB Type-C, Face Recognition, Samsung Pay ( NFC payments only) Alive Intelligence Scene Optimizer (30 scenes) AR Doodle Samsung Health Low SAR Value (1.13W/kg)