Samsung Announces ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ Service for Galaxy Consumers in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, announced a new service ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ to enable consumers explore and buy Galaxy devices – smartphones, tablets and wearables – from the safety of their homes. The new service will not only help consumers book a home demo for their favourite Galaxy devices online, but will also enable them to purchase the device online and get it home delivered from a nearby Samsung Exclusive outlet. Samsung is rolling out the ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ service across 900 Exclusive Retail outlets and will expand the program further in the coming months.

“We have taken a number of measures to ensure consumer safety as social distancing is important to fight this pandemic. ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ is yet another initiative to create new shopper journeys as it will aid physical distancing by leveraging our deep retail presence in India. The launch of ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ service will enable consumers to explore and purchase our products online, whilst getting the deliveries offline from their neighborhood Samsung Exclusive Store. Our new initiatives are also helping our offline retailers and have resulted in a sharp recovery in our smartphone business post lockdown,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

How it Works:

Consumers looking to explore Galaxy devices from the safety and comfort of their homes can book an online appointment for home demo via the ‘Experience Samsung at Home portal’ (https://www.samsung.com/in/samsung-experience-store/home-delivery-demo/) by entering their contact details.

Consumers then have to select the closest Samsung Exclusive Store in their neighbourhood. Consumer details are sent real-time to the selected store and the store calls back the consumer within 24 hours to confirm the appointment.

A Samsung Experience Consultant (SEC) visits the consumer’s home as per schedule for product demo. All Samsung SECs are trained to follow the safety guidelines.

During home deliveries of Galaxy products, all safety guidelines are followed and transaction is made via digital channel. Post the home demo and purchase, consumers also receive a feedback link via SMS to rate their experience.