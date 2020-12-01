Samsung Announces Exciting Programs for Samsung Exclusive Store Customers in India; Launches WhatsApp Chatbot for Samsung SmartCafés

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced exciting programs for customers buying Galaxy smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores, comprising Samsung Smart Café and Samsung Smart Plaza. The new programs will enhance the shopping experience for consumers who are planning to buy Galaxy smartphones in Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Customers buying Galaxy smartphones in Samsung Exclusive Stores in India can now get the following benefits:

Smart Club Loyalty Program

Using this program, customers become eligible for reward points, service coupons, and other attractive benefits on first-time purchase of Galaxy smartphones worth minimum INR 15,000 from a Samsung SmartCafe or Samsung Smart Plaza. These reward points can be redeemed on subsequent purchases at Samsung Exclusive Stores. Additionally, customers will also get three vouchers worth up to INR 6000 with their Smart Club membership (valid up to December, 2020) and fast track upgrades on products like Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Tab S7. With fast track upgrade, customers get a direct entry to a higher membership tier than usual program construct.

Samsung Referral Program

Samsung has a large consumer base in India and enjoys great love from its device users. To give an opportunity to existing Samsung consumers to give the gift of great technology to their friends and family members, Samsung is now launching its Referral Program at Samsung Exclusive Stores. Samsung customers (referrer) can help their friends and family get exciting rewards on purchase of a range of smartphones through Samsung Exclusive Stores. The referrer (Samsung customers recommending the purchase) will receive additional Smart Club benefits worth up to INR 7500 by successfully referring his/her friends and family to purchase select smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores. On successful transaction, both the referrer and referee will get reward points.

Samsung Product Referrer Reward [INR] Referee Reward [INR] Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold, & Galaxy Z Flip 2500 3500 Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, & Galaxy S10E 1500 2000 Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite 1000 1500

Exclusive Benefits for Repeat Customers

Samsung is the only smartphone company in India that offers its customers products across the price spectrum – starting at INR 5000 for the affordable Galaxy M01 Core to INR 150000 for the foldable Galaxy Z Fold2. A large number of Samsung customers are therefore repeat customers, who are looking to upgrade their smartphones. Often, these customers have out-of-warranty Galaxy devices. Such customers, who do not want to repair their out-of-warranty Galaxy smartphones, can now get a 5% discount coupon when they visit an authorized Samsung Service Center. These coupons can be redeemed at Samsung Smart Cafes, Samsung Smart Plazas and Samsung e-Store. Customers using the discount coupon will be entitled to other existing market offers as well.

WhatsApp Chatbot

Samsung has launched WhatsApp Chatbot that will help consumers connect to the nearest Samsung SmartCafé with just a few clicks. By sending a “Hi” message on Samsung SmartCafé WhatsApp number 9870-494949, customers can locate the nearest Samsung SmartCafe, buy online from the store, book a Home Demo, request a call back from store and learn about the latest offers and product launches. Post purchase, customers will receive an electronic invoice for their transaction on WhatsApp through “Opt in” link shared via SMS post billing at the store.

“Samsung has taken several initiatives over the last few months to make Samsung Exclusive Stores a safe and secure destination for Galaxy device customers. All our Exclusive Stores across the country are Suraksha certified to ensure that consumers and employees feel confident about their wellbeing and safety. We are excited to bring new innovations to shopper journeys by introducing Samsung Referral Program, the discount coupon program and enhancing Smart Club Loyalty Program for customers looking to buy Galaxy devices from our Exclusive Stores. We are also committed to providing our customers with virtual services such as Samsung WhatsApp Chatbot that will further strengthen our efforts towards creating more convenient customer journey,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung has nearly 2000 Samsung Exclusive Stores, comprising Samsung SmartCafé and Samsung Smart Plaza, in India. The new programs will be applicable to all Samsung Exclusive Stores in India.