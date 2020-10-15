Samsung Announces Exciting Festive Offers on its Range of Storage Devices, SSDs & Micro SD Cards, on Amazon and Flipkart | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand and the world leader in flash memory, has announced exclusive festive offers on its wide range of external and internal solid state devices (SSDs) and Micro SD cards during the much awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Elevating the festivities, these storage devices will be available with discounts, attractive finance schemes, no cost EMIs, and cashback. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts October 16 while the Amazon Great Indian Festival starts October 17.

External SSDs

During this period, consumers buying PSSD T7 Touch, a great combination of sleek, compact design and fastest transfer speeds with a built-in fingerprint sensor for next level of security, will be offered at a special price of INR 9,999, INR 14,999 and INR 34,999 for 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively. PSSD T7 will be offered at INR 6,999, INR 12,999 and INR 28,999 for 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively.

PSSD T5, a high speed, compact, durable and password protected portable SSD, will be available for INR 5,999, INR 10,999 and INR 22,499 for 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively.

Internal SSDs

The SATA based internal SSD 860 EVO will be available for INR 3,299, INR 5,299, INR 9,999 and 22,999 for 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively while the NVME/PCIe based internal SSD range 970 EVO Plus that reaches sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s can be bought for INR 4,299, INR 6,799 and INR 11,999 for 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB, respectively. The 870 QVO, Samsung’s latest 2nd generation QLC SSD, will be offered at INR 8,499 and INR 15,999 for 1TB and 2TB sizes, respectively.

Memory Card

Offering more space and higher speed, Samsung EVO Plus microSD cards will be offered at a special price of INR 419, INR 649, INR 1,199, INR 2,999 and 6,499 for 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants, respectively.

All above offers will be applicable on both Flipkart and Amazon sale.

“With Work from Home being a large part of the new normal, there has been a spike in demand of storage devices. As a consumer centric brand, our aim is to deliver unparalleled experience and technology that meets our consumers’ expectations. We are confident that our festive offers will make our consumers’ life easier and add more joy to the festivities,” said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India.

PRODUCT LINE-UP

EXTERNAL SSDs

PSSD T7 Touch: The PSSD T7 touch boasts of a sleek design, offers up to 2TB storage, USB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility interface, and up to 1,050MB/s download speed. The device, additionally, runs Samsung Portable SSD Software 1.0, support UASP mode and connectivity options, including USB type-C-to-C and USB type-C-to-A. For security, there is password protection S/W and fingerprint scanner. The drive will be available at a starting price of INR 8,999.

PSSDT7: PSSD T7 is a lightweight drive that offers incredible speed of USB 3.2 Gen 2. The embedded PCIe NVMe technology facilitates sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. The hardware can be secured with an AES 256-bit encrypted password. The drive will be available at a starting price of INR 6,999.

PSSD T5: PSSD T5 drive uses the company’s latest 64-layer V-NAND technology that enables it to deliver transfer speeds of up to 540MBps with encrypted data security. It provides 4.9 times faster speed than external HDD products and features optional 256-bit AES encryption. The drive will be available at a starting price of INR 5,999.

INTERNAL SSDs

SSD 870 QVO: SSD 870 QVO gives up to 8GB storage and achieves the maximum SATA interface limit of 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds with improved random speed and sustained performance. Intelligent TurboWrite accelerates write speeds and maintains long-term high performance with a larger variable buffer. The capacity of the 870 QVO doubles its reliability up to 2,880 TBW. The drive will be available at a starting price of INR 8,999.

SSD 860 EVO: SSD 860 EVO comes with V-NAND and a robust algorithm-based controller, and this fast and reliable SSD comes with a wide range of compatible form factors and capacities. The 860 EVO performs at sequential writes up to 520 MB/s* with Intelligent TurboWrite technology, and sequential reads up to 550 MB/s. The drive will be available at a starting price of INR 3,299.

SSD 970 EVO PLUS: SSD 970 EVO transforms high-end gaming and streamlines graphic intensive workflows with the Phoenix controller and Intelligent TurboWrite technology. Get stunning sequential read/write speeds of 3,500/2,500 MB/s. The drive fits up to 2TB onto the compact M.2 (2280) form factor. The drive will be available at a starting price of INR 4,299.