Samsung Announces Exciting Festival Offers on TVs & Digital Appliances with Flipkart and Amazon

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced mega deals on a wide range of Samsung TVs and digital appliances during the much awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Adding joy to the festive season, these exciting offers across product categories come with strong discounts, assured gifts such as the Galaxy Note10 Lite, attractive finance schemes, exchange offers and EMIs as low as INR 805, along with cashback of up to INR 2,000. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts October 16 while the Amazon Great Indian Festival starts October 17.

“This festive season, with consumers continuing to spend more time at home they are looking to upgrade and redefine their homes to suit the new normal, and celebrate festivities at home. We are committed to enhance the festive spirit through our special offers on our exciting range of televisions and home appliances, in partnership with Flipkart and Amazon. We are confident that our unique offers will enrich their lifestyle, adding more joy to this festive season,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Samsung TVs

During this period, Samsung’s revolutionary lifestyle TV The Frame will be available on Flipkart at INR 72,990, INR 81,990 and INR 1,29,990 for 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, respectively. The Serif that goes beyond the traditional concept of a TV to a piece of home décor, will be offered at INR 64,990, INR 84,990, INR 99,990 on Amazon for 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch models, respectively. Consumers can also avail attractive 24-month EMIs, exchange offers and cash back up to INR 2,000.

Samsung Refrigerators

On purchase of Samsung’s flagship SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerators on Flipkart, consumers will get a Galaxy Note10 Lite worth INR 37,999 free along with cashback of up to 10%.

Samsung’s Curd Maestro refrigerators (244L) will be available at INR 25,990 after a discount of INR 5,000 with easy EMI options starting as low as INR 2,166. Consumers looking to purchase large capacity Side-by-Side (700L) and Frost-Free (415L) refrigerators will get a discount of INR 22,100 and INR 11,500 and will be available for INR 67,490 and INR 41,490, respectively. Additionally, Frost-Free refrigerators in 345L and 253L capacities will be offered at INR 33,490 and INR 23,090 after a discount of INR 11,500 and INR 5,900 respectively, with easy EMI options available across models. These offers are applicable on both portals.

Samsung Washing Machines

The recently launched industry-first 7 kg model of Samsung Washer Dryers that dry clothes up to 97% will be available for INR 38,990 after a discount of INR 6,600.

The 7 kg Front Load Washing Machine with Hygiene Steam Clean technology, offering high standards of cleaning and hygiene will be available for INR 28,900 post a INR 7,300 discount while the 6 kg Front Load model will be available for INR 20,990 after a discount of INR 5,910.

Suitable for big families, Samsung’s Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine in 10 kg capacity will be available at INR 24,000 after a discount of INR 5,900. Additionally, the 6.5 kg Top Load model will be available for INR 13,499 after a discount of INR 3,301. Consumers can also avail easy EMI options starting as low as INR 1,125, among other deals. These offers are applicable on both portals.

Air Conditioners

Consumers planning to buy 1.5 Ton 5 star or 3 star models of Samsung Convertible Inverter ACs can get it at a special price of INR 31,990 and INR 27,990 on Flipkart with easy EMIs of INR 1,333 and INR 1,166, respectively.

Additionally, consumer will get a 10-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor, five-year warranty on the condenser, five-year warranty on the PCB controller, free-gas recharge for five years and free installation, giving consumers the strongest durability proposition and complete peace of mind.

Samsung Smart Ovens

Consumers planning to purchase a 28 L Convection Smart Oven can avail a discount of INR 6,200 with easy EMI option starting as low as INR 863 on both portals.

Samsung’s Diverse Product Line-up

The Frame

The Frame 2020 is a perfect amalgamation of Samsung’s revolutionary QLED technology and innovative design, enhancing both the living space and entertainment experience for consumers. The QLED technology enables beautiful colors, exceptional contrasts and impeccable details with 100% color volume. The Frame is not being used as a TV, it moves into Art Mode, turns into a picture frame that can display over 1,200 digital art from around the world, and transform everyday living space into an art gallery.

The Serif

Going beyond the realms of traditional TV, Samsung has set a new benchmark in the evolution of TV viewing with its recently launched The Serif TV. The Serif is a piece of home décor that elevates the design of any living space – a result of the true collaboration between Samsung and the acclaimed Parisian design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. From its iconic uni-body design in the shape of the letter “I” to its brilliantly crisp QLED picture, The Serif is a statement centerpiece that not only redefines TV viewing, but also creates an eccentric space that complement one’s lifestyle while creating a lasting impression.

Spacemax Family Hub Refrigerators

SpaceMax Family Hub turns your kitchen into a connected living fun zone for the whole family. While the Home Control feature that works with the SmartThings ecosystem, allows users to control and monitor their connected appliances such as Samsung FlexWash washing machines and Samsung Galaxy smartphones from the Family Hub screen, the Food Management feature lets one view what’s inside the fridge anytime, anywhere without opening the door.

To ensure family fun never ends, Home Entertainment enables access to a seamless music experience with high quality speakers and lets you mirror your smartphone or TV to the Family Hub screen. To make family time more engaging, family members can integrate their schedules, share pictures and text messages by using The Family Connection feature on the refrigerator’s touchscreen. With Bluetooth, you will not miss any call even when you are cooking or baking in the kitchen. Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby recognizes individual voices and provides personalized information based on preferences.

Curd Maestro Refrigerators

The Curd Maestro range of refrigerators are part of Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ innovations, and are a result of the company’s deep understanding of Indian consumers’ needs over the years. These refrigerators address the pain points of daily curd making, and have been designed to revolutionize the conventional usage of a refrigerator, going beyond food preservation to food preparation. Curd Maestro makes healthy and hygienic curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions.

Process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro Refrigerators is recommended by ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal.

Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators

The Spacemax Side-by-Side Refrigerators and Frost Free Refrigerators cater to the diverse storage needs of Indian consumers. Samsung refrigerators are a blend of freshness, energy efficiency, even cooling and durability. They are the perfect solution to provide savings on electricity bills, retain uninterrupted cooling and freshness even during power cuts.

Washer Dryer Range

Samsung Washer Dryers dry clothes up to 97% while conventional Front Load Washers dry clothes up to 60~65%. The new Washer Dryer model is not only energy efficient but also aesthetically pleasing. With the 7-kg Washer Dryer model, Samsung will offer its consumers a time-saving solution they always wanted but never had, without compromising washing performance, energy efficiency, fabric care and durability.

Digital Inverter Motor Washing Machines

Samsung Washing Machines, powered by digital inverter motors, consume less energy while producing minimal noise and vibration, when the washing machine is running. Having less friction makes the washing machine run much quieter and smoothly, which makes it perfect for open plan living and keeping that budget in check.

Samsung Convertible Inverter ACs

Samsung Convertible Inverter ACs provide affordable comfort to consumers, addressing their need for durability and energy efficiency. With the Convertible Mode, consumers can convert their 2.0 Ton to 1.5 Ton, 1.5 Ton to 1 Ton and 1 Ton AC to 0.8 Ton. This unique feature enables the user to control the cooling capacity of the air conditioner while saving energy and providing optimal cooling at the same time.

Smart Ovens

Samsung has revolutionized Indian cooking with innovations in microwave ovens that have been made specifically for India. Consumers can now prepare Masala, Tadka and Sun-dry food, in addition to making Roti/Naan and Curd in the new Microwave range.