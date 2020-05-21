Samsung Announces Eid Celebration Offers on Consumer Durables; Get Exciting Deals, Cashback Up to 15% and EMIs as Low as INR 990

Celebrating the auspicious festival of Eid, Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics and mobile phone brand, today announced exclusive offers for its consumers. These exciting offers, coupled with attractive finance schemes with up to 15% cashback with Axis Bank, Federal Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, and easy EMIs as low as INR 990 with zero down payment will be valid till May 31, 2020.

Adding to the joyous occasion, these offers guarantee benefits for consumers purchasing Samsung consumer durable products such as QLED TV, 4K UHD TV, Convection Microwave Oven, Side-by-Side Refrigerators, Frost Free and Direct Cool Refrigerator, Top Load, Front Load and Semi-Automatic Washing Machine, along with Digital Inverter, Convertible and Non-Convertible Air Conditioners, among others.

During the offer period, consumers purchasing select models of Samsung QLED will get an assured gift of Galaxy S20+ worth INR 77,900 coupled with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty. Catering to the entertainment needs of consumer, the TVs also come with offers on Airtel DTH and Zee5 subscription.

Samsung is also providing a 5-year PCB controller warranty on select air conditioner models along with free installation and free gas recharge.

That’s not all, Samsung with its My Samsung My EMI offer enables consumers with an option to choose EMIs from as low as INR 990 and down payment as per their budget on select Televisions, Refrigerators, Microwave and Washing Machines. Consumers can further avail options such as EMIs of up to 36 months and one free EMI on select panel TVs and refrigerators.

Additionally, on purchase of select models of convection Microwave Oven, consumers will get a free Borosil kit and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity along with 5-year warranty on the magnetron.

Samsung’s Diverse Product Line-up

Samsung QLED

Samsung QLED TV breaks new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering beautiful design that is supported with the most advanced picture quality. Powered by HDR10+ technology that optimizes the TV’s brightness levels and delivers brighter and deeper colors, to deliver the visual experience intended by creators. The technology also features Direct Full Array Elite for enhanced contrast and precise picture quality.

The QLED TV features an Ambient Mode which turns the TV into a piece of art, building on the Ambient Mode’s ability to blend in with the home interior, the TV can be hung on the wall with a No Gap Wall-Mount, intelligently embedded in the back of the TV so that it blends in seamlessly. It also allows the users to take voice control one step further with the new Bixby feature on One Remote Control allowing connections to all connected devices without additional connectors or complicated setups.

4K UHD Televisions

Samsung’s 4K UHD TVs offers distinctive features through integration, consumption and interaction of TV in the everyday lives of its consumers. Driven by PurColor technology, Samsung UHD TVs are aimed to deliver superior colours with unmatched sharpness and contrast levels. With a host of features such as Live Cast, Tune Station, Screen Mirroring, Lag Free Gaming, Real 4K resolution and 60+ Titles. These TVs empower consumers to enjoy enhanced picture quality and superior content consumption capabilities.

Samsung Microwave Ovens

Samsung has revolutionized Indian cooking with innovations in microwave ovens that have been made specifically for India. Consumers can now prepare Masala, Tadka and Sun-dry food, in addition to making Roti/Naan and Curd in the new Microwave range.

Samsung Digital Inverter Air Conditioners

Samsung Air Conditioners have been designed carefully keeping in mind the consumers’ needs and expectations, which are faster cooling, less electricity consumption and uncompromised cooling even in hot summers. Convertible Mode, introduced this year, is Samsung’s another technology, which when activated allows consumers to save more energy when they are sitting alone in a room.

Samsung Digital Inverter Motor Washing Machines

Samsung Washing Machines, powered by digital inverter motors, consume less energy while producing minimal noise and vibration, when the washing machine is running. Having less friction makes the washing machine run much quieter and smoothly, which makes it perfect for open plan living and keeping that budget in check.

Samsung Refrigerators

Samsung’s current lineup of refrigerators span across five categories: French Door, Side by Side, Top Mount Freezer, Food Showcase, and a new range of Inverter Refrigerators. Samsung refrigerators are a blend of freshness, energy efficiency, even cooling and durability. They are the perfect solution to provide savings on electricity bills, retain uninterrupted cooling and freshness even during power cuts.