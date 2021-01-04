Samsung Announces Big TV Days, Welcomes New Year with Exciting Offers, Up To 20% Cashback & Extended Warranty on Big Screen TVs

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced exciting Samsung Big TV Offers on its 55-inch and above premium range of televisions at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country. Offers during the Samsung Big TV Days will be valid till January 31, 2021.

Consumers can access unique offers with assured benefits on purchase of large screen Samsung TVs – 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs, Crystal 4K UHD, QLED 8K TVs. Additionally, consumers can avail up to 20% cashback and extended warranty offers coupled with EMI as low as

INR 1,990.

During this period, consumers will get Samsung’s Galaxy A51 smartphone worth INR 22,999 with 65-inch QLED TV and 75-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs. They will get a Galaxy A31 smartphone worth INR 18,999 with 55-inch models of QLED TVs and 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

Consumers buying 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs will get Soundbar HW-Q800T worth INR 48,990 or Soundbar HW-Q900T worth INR 99,990, on select TV models.

Samsung QLED TVs will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel.



“In 2020, there was a rise in demand for bigger screen smart TVs, above 55-inch, in top cities as well as small towns and rural markets. Consumers want to buy bigger TVs that offer cinematic viewing experience at home amid availability of high-quality OTT content and need for entertainment at home. The ‘Big TV Days’ promotion is aimed at creating great consumer offerings as we enter the New Year,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice Present, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

“Consumers wishing to upgrade their lifestyle and looking forward to enjoying their big TV viewing experience will be delighted by the ‘Big TV Days’. We are confident that our unique offers will not only meet their expectations but also enrich their lives and make their homes ready for quality family time,” he said.

SAMSUNG’S PREMIUM TV AND SOUNDBAR LINE-UP

Samsung QLED Televisions

Samsung QLED TV breaks new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering beautiful design that is supported with the most advanced picture quality. Powered by Quantum Dot technology that optimizes the TV’s brightness levels and delivers brighter and deeper colors, to deliver the visual experience intended by creators. The QLED TVs also features Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for unmatched cinematic experience at home.

The QLED TV features an Ambient Mode which turns the TV into a piece of art, building on the Ambient Mode’s ability to blend in with the home interior, the TV can be hung on the wall with a No Gap Wall-Mount, intelligently embedded in the back of the TV so that it blends in seamlessly. It also allows the users to take voice control one step further with the new Bixby and Alexa feature on One Remote Control allowing connections to all connected devices without additional connectors or complicated setups.

Crystal 4K UHD Televisions

Samsung’s 4K UHD TVs offers distinctive features through integration, consumption and interaction of TV in the everyday lives of its consumers. Driven by Crystal technology, Samsung UHD TVs are aimed to deliver superior colours with unmatched sharpness and contrast levels. With a host of features such as Crystal 4K Display, Multi View, Adaptive Sound, Tap View, Screen Mirroring, Lag Free Gaming, these TVs empower consumers to enjoy enhanced picture quality and superior content consumption capabilities.

QLED 8K TV

Championing the premium TV space, Samsung’s world’s first QLED 8K TVs are game changing ultra-premium TVs and home entertainment. Samsung’s QLED 8K TVs come with features such as Infinity Screen, Adaptive Picture, Active Voice Amplifier, Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound+ that provide the most pristine picture quality and dynamic sound experience available today.

Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR – all created to provide a stunning 8K experience.

Samsung 8K QLED TVs come with 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV, allowing consumers to immerse themselves into the display. These 33 million pixels provide sharper resolution giving a feeling of realness and presence with exceptionally true-to-life picture quality.

Q Series Soundbar

With a sleek and compact form factor, Samsung Q Series Soundbar complements the design-forward aesthetics of Samsung QLED TVs. Q Series Soundbars use fabrics from premium textile brand Kvadrat (available in HW-Q900T model), which not only makes it visually aesthetic but it makes the sound more beautiful.

Q Series Soundbars come the Dolby Atmos® technology and provide multi-dimensional cinematic audio that rivals any theater experience delivering sound as premium as the picture with Samsung TVs. The series includes Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology – which enables both TV speakers and the Q Soundbar to work simultaneously creating the ultimate sound synergy.

